Youth and animals practice for county fair

Molly Schmierer and her Serama chicken dressed as a surgeon are the winners in the Best Dressed category of the Chickens on Parade contest. Chickens were dressed in costume and carried into the show ring, competing for Best Dressed and Most Original awards. The Best Speaker was awarded to the participant who was the most comfortable answering questions from the judges.
Katie Kehl and her mixed breed steer, Jasper, head into the show ring to compete in the advanced showmanship competition. Kehl and Jasper secured 4th place.
Sydney Kornelsen and her Golden Seabright chicken
receive a first place ribbon in the senior classification for chickens
at the Youth Fair May 20.
Darcey Bender and her brother’s sheep catch a quick nap before the start of their competition.
Judge Paula Kornelsen, left, evaluates Samantha Wilson and Mozzie, her 6 month old American Fuzzy Lop. This is the first time that Wilson has participated in the Youth Fair and she was able to secure a second place ribbon in the intermediate classification, May 20.
Brandon James proudly displays the ribbon he won during his participation in the Market Quality competition with his pig, Bandit. The annual Youth Fair gives FFA and 4-H members a chance to practice their skills before moving on to the San Diego County Fair.
Morgan Michalke and her rooster proudly display their participation ribbon following the poultry judging competition at the Youth Fair on May 20.
Jennifer Myers adjusts her son Cody’s tie before he is called to show his Serama chicken. Cody is planning to show his chicken at the County Fair in June.
Market goat “Ding Dong” loves soda. Owner Audrey Greenwood shares her root beer with Ding Dong prior to their participation in the Showmanship competition during the Youth Fair.
Good luck to all Fallbrook, Rainbow, Bonsall, and De Luz. We Will stop bye and see you at the fair!