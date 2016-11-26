Appreciation event to help Marine families for Christmas

FALLBROOK – St. Vincent de Paul (SVDP), a ministry of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Community, will hold its fourth annual Event of Appreciation for deserving Marine families on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Thirty families from Camp Pendleton will each receive gift bags containing gift cards purchased from the parish school as well as a visit from Santa for the children.

The St. Vincent de Paul volunteers are asking for the community’s assistance in expressing their appreciation for the sacrifices these Marines and their families make for everyone’s safety and security.

There are two ways to help these young families feel love while they are far from home.

First, people can pray that the families will experience the joy of Christmas and the warmth, love and appreciation of the community. Second, tax deductible monetary donations may be made to the Marine Christmas fund. This money will be distributed equally among the families who are recommended by a Family Readiness Officer at Camp Pendleton.

Checks in any amount made out to SVDP (with “Marine Christmas” in the memo line) may be sent to Bill Weber, 3119 Alta Vista Dr., Fallbrook, CA 92028; donations of cash or checks can be dropped off at the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, 520 S. Main Ave., Fallbrook.

For more information, contact Weber at (760) 822-3949 or [email protected] .