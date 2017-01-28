Camp Pendleton celebrates 75 Years

CAMP PENDLETON – Camp Pendleton commemorates its 75th anniversary with a series of celebratory events now through September 2017.

The base invites the public to a number of events including the Battle Colors Ceremony, multiple base tours, the World Famous Mud Run, an evening colors ceremony, and various events in the San Diego area.

Base personnel will also participate in a “75 Years of Service” campaign in which Camp Pendleton volunteers will be helping a number of local communities.

On Sept. 25, 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt dedicated the base in honor of Major General Joseph H. Pendleton. The land was chosen by the Marine Corps due to its unique terrain, which Marines train for their ship to shore missions today.