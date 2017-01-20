Camp Pendleton releases personnel early and delays Monday opening

CAMP PENDLETON – Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton released non-essential personnel at 12 p.m. today, Jan. 20, and will open three hours late Monday, Jan. 23 with non-essential personnel asked to not arrive before 10 a.m.

Civilian personnel have the option for unscheduled leave or unscheduled telework. All personnel should plan to arrive for work no more than three hours later than they would be expected to arrive unless that time is before 10 a.m.

Due to recent heavy rains, some main roadways may be impassable and other services may be negatively impacted.

Military and civilian personnel should contact their immediate supervisors with any additional questions.

For additional information on weather related delays follow us on Twitter or Facebook. Additional information is also posted on www.pendleton.marines.mil.