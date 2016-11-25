Celebrating the 241st birthday of the Marine Corps

CAMP PENDLETON – USMC Wounded Warrior Battalion West presented a magnificent pageant at their birthday ball, highlighting the history of the Marines beginning on November 10, 1775 to present day. The pageant included uniforms through the ages, the raising of the flag at Iwo Jima, and the passing of the colors from the youngest to the oldest.

The guest of honor and guest speaker was Mark “Oz” Geist. He was a member of the Annex Security Team that fought the Battle of Benghazi, Libya. He gave a powerful presentation, beginning from the moment he took the floor at the ball on Nov. 11.

His firsthand account of what happened Sept. 11-12, 2012, in Benghazi, Libya, brought both cheers and tears from the Wounded Warriors and their guests. His story put a very human face on an event that has been in the news very often during the last four years.