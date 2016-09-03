Fallbrook High salutes military on opening night of football season

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook High School presented Military Appreciation Night on opening night of the 2016 football season, Friday, Aug. 26, at Fallbrook Stadium.
Military vehicles were on display at the west end of the football field for fans to check out prior to kickoff, and the Marine Corps Color Guard presented the colors for the National Anthem which was sung by Fallbrook High student Grace Wade, daughter of Lt. Col William L. Wade, USMC (Ret), administrator of the school’s JROTC program.
During halftime ceremonies, USMC veteran Ernesto Aquino, USN veteran John Bishop, USMC veteran Norm Engstrom, USMC veteran Kenneth Etherton, and active duty Marine Sgt. Major Justin Ezell were honored and thanked for their service by the fans.
The official program contained brief bios on the men saluted at halftime, as well as a listing of the military family members of the football players, marching and concert band performers, and the cheer squad.
USMC Vietnam Veteran Norm Engstrom arrives at Fallbrook Stadium for the Warriors’ home opener against Westview on Military Appreciation Night, Aug. 26.
Marines arrive at Fallbrook Stadium for the Warriors’ season opener on Military Appreciation Night, Aug. 26.
Marine Corps Color Guard prepares to introduce the colors for the National Anthem prior to kickoff of Fallbrook’s game against Westview, Aug. 26
Fallbrook High School student Grace Wade sings the “Star-Spangled Banner” prior to the start of the Warriors’ varsity football game against Westview, Aug. 26.
Honored during a halftime ceremony from left, USN veteran John Bishop, USMC veteran Ernesto Aquino, USMC Veteran Kenneth Etherton, active duty Marine Sgt. Major Justin Ezell and USMC veteran Norm Engstrom.