Fallbrook High salutes military on opening night of football season

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook High School presented Military Appreciation Night on opening night of the 2016 football season, Friday, Aug. 26, at Fallbrook Stadium.

Military vehicles were on display at the west end of the football field for fans to check out prior to kickoff, and the Marine Corps Color Guard presented the colors for the National Anthem which was sung by Fallbrook High student Grace Wade, daughter of Lt. Col William L. Wade, USMC (Ret), administrator of the school’s JROTC program.

During halftime ceremonies, USMC veteran Ernesto Aquino, USN veteran John Bishop, USMC veteran Norm Engstrom, USMC veteran Kenneth Etherton, and active duty Marine Sgt. Major Justin Ezell were honored and thanked for their service by the fans.

The official program contained brief bios on the men saluted at halftime, as well as a listing of the military family members of the football players, marching and concert band performers, and the cheer squad.