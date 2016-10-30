Local groups invited to join Veterans Day Parade

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook VFW Post 1924 is planning the Veterans Day parade for Friday, Nov. 11. Event organizers would like to invite everyone to walk or ride in their parade. They are looking for youth groups, active duty military, Wounded Warriors, female veterans, patriotic groups, seniors; any group that would like to participate to honor Veterans Day is welcome. If anyone cannot walk the route organizers will furnish a ride for them.

All participating groups will meet at the Major Market parking lot at 9 a.m. to organize; the parade will begin at 10 and arrive at Vince Ross Village Square at Alvarado Street at 11, where the Veterans Day Ceremony will commence.

“This year marks the 15th anniversary of the inaugural Veterans Day Parade in Fallbrook,” said committee chair Marc Sigmon. “We are honored to have a founding member of the first parade, Mr. Bob Leonard be our Grand Marshal. Every year, we celebrate the service and sacrifice of all veterans and their families to this great country of ours. As we look to the past, we pay tribute to those who have gone before us to give us all the freedoms that we enjoy today.”

The guest speaker will be Colonel Phillip N. Frietze, currently serving as the commanding officer headquarters regiment for the First Marine Logistics group.

The Fallbrook High School band will be marching in the parade and the Fallbrook Chorale will sing patriotic songs at the ceremony. There will also be trucks from the fire department, sheriff volunteers, beautiful old cars, and some military vehicles in the parade so all are invited to bring their children to see a down home parade and teach them about veterans.

“Veterans understand that the service to our country extends beyond military service,” said Sigmon. “We are so fortunate in Fallbrook to have so many veterans who impact the lives of others on a daily basis. When we take time to honor them with a parade through our friendly little village, it says ‘Thank you’ to them. They usually don’t ask for it, but they definitely deserve it.”

Anyone wanting to participate can call the VFW at (760) 728-8784.