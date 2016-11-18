Local veterans honored with parade on Nov. 11

US Navy veteran George Kinnison observes a special Veterans Day ceremony held at Village Square in Fallbrook, Nov. 11.
Greg Kaput performs “Taps” during the conclusion of the Veterans Day ceremony held at Village Square in Fallbrook, Nov. 11.
USMC Colonel Phillip Frietze provides a speech during the Veterans Day ceremony held at Village Square in Fallbrook, Nov. 11.
A group of active duty Marines stand and observe speeches and performances during the Fallbrook Veterans Day ceremony, Nov. 11.
Fallbrook VFW Post 1924 Commander Ken Etherton, speaks during a Veterans Day ceremony held at Village Square, Nov. 11.
The Fallbrook High School Marching Warriors perform at the intersection of Main Ave. and Alvarado St. during the Veterans Day ceremony.
US Navy veteran Tito Steere sings along to songs performed by the Fallbrook Chorale during the Veterans Day ceremony, Nov. 11.
The Fallbrook Chorale sing patriotic songs for guests attending the Veterans Day ceremony held at Village Square, Nov. 11.
USMC veteran Andy Genninger observes a special Veterans Day ceremony held at Village Square in Fallbrook, Nov. 11.
Shayli Coppock sings “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the start of the Veterans Day ceremony held at Village Square in Fallbrook, Nov. 11.
The Fallbrook VFW Color guard presents the colors at the start of the Veterans Day ceremony held at Village Square in Fallbrook, Nov. 11. See more photos from the parade on page C-1.
Fallbrook VFW Post 1924 Commander Ken Etherton, welcomes guest to an “Honoring America’s Heroes” Veterans Day ceremony held at Village Square, Nov. 11.
Fallbrook VFW member John Knot, helps special guests exit cars along the parade route before a Veterans Day ceremony held at Village Square in Fallbrook, Nov. 11.
Photo #28: US Navy veteran George Kinnison observes a special Veterans Day ceremony held at Village Square in Fallbrook, Nov. 11.
USMC veteran and Pearl Harbor survivor LaVonne Walsh, right, and her husband, USMC veteran Pearl Harbor survivor Joe Walsh, exit a car along the Veterans Day Parade route before a ceremony held at Village Square in Fallbrook.
Fallbrook VFW member Joe Cox, right, guides US Navy veteran Jimmie Carnes from a car along the parade route to the Veterans Day ceremony location at Village Square in Fallbrook, Nov. 11.
USMC Cpl Clayton Alexander, stands at attention after exiting the parade route along Main Ave. during the Fallbrook Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 11.
USMC SSgt Dustin Frey of the 9th Communication Battalion, calls out commands to the rest of the unit after exiting the Fallbrook Veterans Day Parade route, Nov. 11.
Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce CEO Lila MacDonald waves to guests attending the community’s annual Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 11.
Fallbrook High School Marine Corps JROTC members march through downtown Fallbrook during the Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 11.
Fallbrook High School Marine Corps JROTC members march through downtown Fallbrook during the Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 11.
Fallbrook High School Marine Corps JROTC members pause on Main Avenue during the Fallbrook Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 11.
Miss Fallbrook Taryn Sehnert, center, First Princess Valerrie Craig, left, and Second Princess Mallory Bender participate in the annual Fallbrook Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 11.
Amanda Zaun, 10, waves a standard size American flag to Veterans Day Parade participants in Downtown Fallbrook, Nov. 11.
Cub Scout Pack 789 participates in the Fallbrook Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 11.
Members of the US Naval Sea Cadets color guard march down Main Ave. in Downtown Fallbrook during the annual Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 11.
US Marines march down Main Avenue in Downtown Fallbrook during the annual Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 11.
Cindy Stromsoe observes the start of the annual Fallbrook Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 11.
US Marines of the 9th Communication Battalion prepare to march down Main Ave. during the Nov. 11, Veterans Day Parade hosted by Fallbrook VFW Post 1924.
USMC LCpl Abraham Mireles, stands at attention after exiting the parade route along Main Ave. during the Fallbrook Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 11.
Shane is a staff photographer with Valley News and Village News. Motivated by his pure passion for photojournalism, he is dedicated to bringing you accurate news images from within our great community.