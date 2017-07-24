Marine PFC Blunt receives new Fallbrook home

Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post Dozens of people gather to welcome Marine Private First Class Isaac Blunt and his family to their new Fallbrook home during a key ceremony July 15. Homes For Our Troops presented the specially adapted custom home to PFC Blunt, who was seriously wounded while serving in Afghanistan in 2011. Shane Gibson photos The national nonprofit organization Homes For Our Troops presents this new Fallbrook home to Marine PFC Isaac Blunt during a key ceremony July 15. Chapter 149 American Legion Riders wait for a motorcade escorting Marine PFC Isaac Blunt to his new home in Fallbrook provided by Homes For Our Troops, July 15. Fallbrook VFW Post 1924 Color Guard present the colors during the start of a key ceremony for Homes For Our Troops recipient Marine PFC Isaac Blunt July 15. Marine PFC Isaac Blunt speaks to guests attending a ceremony to celebrate the completion of his home provided by Homes For Our Troops in Fallbrook, July 15. Marine PFC Isaac Blunt’s daughter Izzy, 7, listens as her dad speaks during a ceremony held by Homes For Our Troops in Fallbrook, July 15. California State Senator Joel Anderson thanks Marine PFC Isaac Blunt for his service during a Homes For Our Troops key ceremony, July 15. Marine PFC Isaac Blunt and his girlfriend, Kami Koblentz, listen as a number of speakers thank him and welcome him to his new home in Fallbrook. The home was provided by Homes For Our Troops. Sgt Maj William Shaw of the Wounded Warrior Battalion West praises and honors his friend, Marine PFC Isaac Blunt, during a ceremony held by Homes For Our Troops in Fallbrook July 15. Budget Blinds donates $50,000 to Homes For Our Troops during a key ceremony for Marine PFC Isaac Blunt in Fallbrook July 15. Dozens of people gather to show their support for Homes For Our Troops and wounded warrior Marine PFC Isaac Blunt in Fallbrook, July 15. Tom Landwermeyer, president of the national nonprofit organization Homes For Our Troops, speaks during the home presentation to Marine PFC Isaac Blunt in Fallbrook July 15. Marine PFC Isaac Blunt expresses his gratitude to everyone involved in helping him get his new mortgage free home in Fallbrook. Marine PFC Isaac Blunt and his family celebrate the completion of their mortgage free home provided by Homes For Our Troops in Fallbrook, July 15. Marine PFC Isaac Blunt’s daughter Izzy, 7, holds an American flag before it is raised up the flag pole in front of Blunt’s new home. Marine Private First Class Isaac Blunt and Homes For Our Troops President Tom Landwermeyer raise an American flag in front of Blunt’s new home in Fallbrook. Marine PFC Isaac Blunt smiles before entering his new home in Fallbrook. Marine PFC Isaac Blunt, along with family and dignitaries, cuts a ribbon to celebrate the completion of his new Homes For Our Troops home in Fallbrook. Marine Isaac Blunt and his daughter Izzy, 7, and girlfriend Kami Koblentz enter their new home in Fallbrook during a celebratory key ceremony July 15. The home was provided by Homes For Our Troops. Seven-year-old Izzy, daughter of Marine PFC Isaac Blunt, looks over a “Welcome Home” cake during a Homes For Our Troops key ceremony in Fallbrook July 15. Marine PFC Isaac Blunt happily checks out the kitchen in his specially adapted custom new home in Fallbrook. Marine PFC Blunt receives new Fallbrook home added by Newsroom on July 24, 2017 View all posts by Newsroom → One Response to "Marine PFC Blunt receives new Fallbrook home" Dawn Anderson July 27, 2017 at 11:05 pm Thank you, Marine Blunt, for your service and sacrifice. God bless you and your family. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published.
