A local look at the big picture

It doesn’t matter how much money you pour into national advertising campaigns, customers are still going to judge your brand by how clean the bathroom is at the closest location. And you can be certain they’re going to make their opinions known.

Brand Analytics allows you to understand how your locations are performing on an individual basis. With our interactive wrap-up reports, you can dig down to see the aggregate rating of a particular store over the last month, or see how different regions compare to one another.

Our tool also allows you to post to individual social accounts, allowing you to quickly author posts for your all of your stores, certain regions, or individual locations.

Review comparison and management Check out the latest 1-star and 5-star reviews, compare scores between locations and identify the best and worst performers enabling you to better focus your time and effort. Listing visibility and accuracy See how and where your locations are listed on directories, review sites and social networks. Visualize improvement over time, and discover which regions and locations are most visible. Post to multiple social accounts Is there a sale you’d like to promote in one territory but nowhere else? Compose and schedule posts across the right social media channels to individual locations, regions or your entire chain. Interactive roll-up reports Take your brand’s messy reputation data and organize it! Monthly reports show you a birdseye view of your online presence and allow you to dig deeper into individual locations. Benefits · Benchmark and identify your best and worst performing stores · Sort, search and read reviews by region, location, keyword or rating Discover which locations are missing from directories, or have incorrect/inaccurate data

Understand trending themes in a store’s performance

Schedule and post to all your stores’ social media accounts, or choose specific locations

Organize and visualize your brand’s reputation data into customizable, interactive reports

View a sample brand report here: