Boys and girls cross country

Warrior girls tie for second at league cross country cluster meet

The Fallbrook High School girls cross country team finished tied for second with Valley Center at the second Valley League cluster meet Oct. 28 at Kit Carson Park as both teams had 58 points. The official record, however, will show the Warriors finishing third since Valley Center had the faster sixth-place finisher – the tiebreaking criteria if two teams have the same number of points.

“Our girls ran really well,” said Fallbrook head coach Tim Hauck. “They were really racing,”

Cross-country team scores are derived by adding the positions of a school’s first five finishers. A team’s sixth and seventh runners are not scored but can add points to opponents’ scores.

Fallbrook placed fourth in the first league cluster meet Sept. 30 on the Guajome Park course. Ramona won that meet with 38 points, Valley Center had 65 points, San Pasqual accumulated 70 points, and the Fallbrook team score was 79 points.

Hauck felt that second place was a reasonable goal for the Warriors in the Oct. 28 meet as well as in the Nov. 12 league championship meet which will take place at Guajome Park.

“Valley Center and San Pasqual, those are our targets,” said Hauck.

The Warriors improved their team score as well as their team position in the second meet despite losing a runner during the race due to injury.

“We have a great young team and they’re coming together well,” said Hauck. “Our emphasis has been on racing. We’re not just out there running. We’re running for a team score.”

Ramona won the Oct. 28 meet with a team score of 28 points. Fallbrook and Valley Center each had 58 points. San Pasqual only entered five runners in the varsity race, and when one of those did not finish, the Golden Eagles did not have the minimum number of runners necessary for a team score.

The Kit Carson Park course is 3.0 miles. Ramona senior Gwendalyn Gibson and San Pasqual junior Renee Laurenzana, who had the top two times Sept. 30, also outran the rest of the field Oct. 28. The first Fallbrook runner across the finish line was sophomore Audrey Petersen, whose time of 20:27 gave her fifth place.

The Guajome Park course is also 3.0 miles although with different

terrain than Kit Carson Park. Petersen was eighth in the first league cluster meet with a time of 21:12. “She’s been coming along great,” said Hauck.

A time of 20:57 gave Fallbrook junior Gisselle Rivera ninth place and gave the Warriors two of the top 10 finishers. “That was great,” said Hauck.

Rivera edged Ramona sophomore Lexi Waples by one second to provide Fallbrook with nine points instead of 10.

The 16th-place finisher was Fallbrook sophomore Jessica Wilbert, whose time was 21.49.

Desiree Jones was on Fallbrook’s track and field team in past seasons but did not run cross-country until this year. The junior had a family commitment and missed the first league cluster, so the Oct. 28 race was her first league competition. Jones’ time of 22:03 placed 18th and was three seconds faster than that of Valley Center freshman Elizabeth Zorilla.

“It was good to have her back,” said Hauck of Jones.

Katie Cummins placed 22nd in the first league cluster, but the sophomore twisted her ankle about halfway into the Kit Carson Park race and did not finish. Fallbrook’s fifth finisher Oct. 28 was freshman Riley Barrios, whose time of 22:41 was worth 25th place. Barrios finished one second ahead of Escondido junior Alexandra Flores.

Valley Center’s sixth finisher, senior Cassandra Bishop, was the 28th overall finisher with a time of 23:34. Fallbrook junior Molly Cabello finished 31st at 24:43.

The Warrior girls finished last among the five teams in the junior varsity race, which was also 3.0 miles, with two Fallbrook sophomores placing in the top 20. Katie Hutzler completed the course in 23:36 for ninth place and Abigail Bachman was 13th at 24:26.

Warriors boys beat Escondido by one point for third at cross country league cluster meet

The second Valley League cluster meet of this year’s boys cross country season was contested Oct. 28 at Kit Carson Park, and Fallbrook placed third among the league’s five teams.

“We did fairly well,” said Fallbrook head coach Marco Arias. “I think third place was where I had us.”

Team cross country scores are obtained from the combined positions

of the first five finishers; the sixth and seventh runners are not scored but can add points to other teams’ totals. San Pasqual won the boys varsity race with 21 points, Valley Center had 51 points, Fallbrook totaled 85 points, Escondido accumulated 86 points, and Ramona had a team total of 100 points.

Fallbrook had also placed third in the Sept. 30 league cluster at Guajome Park, but two of the top five Fallbrook finishers in that race missed the Oct. 28 meet due to injuries so the Warriors finished a point ahead of Escondido despite not having David Armet or Jason Hanlon. “That’s remarkable,” Arias said.

The Guajome Park and Kit Carson Park courses have different terrain but are both 3.0 miles in length. Chris Larson, who placed ninth with a time of 17:18 at the Sept. 30 meet, improved his time to 16:28 Oct. 28 and finished in seventh place. Larson’s time was two seconds faster than that of Ramona’s Jack Clough, who placed eighth.

Dylan Howell, whose time of 18:16 placed 18th at the first league cluster, took 10th place at Kit Carson Park with a time of 16:43. Joshua Hernandez finished 14th while improving his time from 17:47 to 17:09.

Andrew Schlumpberger, whose Sept. 30 time was 18:54, completed the Kit Carson Park course in 17:53 and edged Escondido’s Alexander Montejo in the battle for 23rd place by two seconds while Ramona’s Billy Miller finished three seconds behind Schlumpberger.

Ricardo Martinez ran the junior varsity race Sept. 30 and had a time of 20:11. Arias used Martinez as one of Fallbrook’s varsity runners Oct. 28, and the freshman responded with a time of 18:49 for 32nd place.

“Every single person who ran varsity for us had their best time of the year,” Arias said.

The formula which determines the final Valley League team positions utilizes each school’s position at the first league cluster meet for 25 percent, at the second league cluster for another 25 percent, and at the league championship meet for 50 percent. The league championship meet will be held Nov. 12 at Guajome Park.

“I think we’re a lot closer to Valley Center as an overall team with everybody healthy,” Arias said.

The use of three Fallbrook runners in the varsity race rather than in the junior varsity race resulted in a last-place finish for the Warriors in the JV competition. “We knew we weren’t going to do very well,” Arias said.

Ian Whadford had a time of 20:08 to place 28th overall and first among Fallbrook runners.

“We had a couple of good performances,” Arias said. “What’s exciting is that I’ve got a total of eight freshmen, and three of them can run at the varsity level right now.”