BREAKING: Cdebaca convicted of first degree murder





Cynthia Cdebaca smiled as the jury was polled following the verdict Monday.

Courtesy of NBC San Diego.

UPDATE

VISTA – A 65-year-old woman who shot her son-in-law a dozen times at their Fallbrook home after he criticized her attire was convicted Feb. 6 of first-degree murder.

Cynthia Cdebaca faces 50 years to life in prison when she is sentenced March 23 in the Feb. 11, 2014, killing of 53-year-old Geoward Eustaquio. Jurors deliberated over parts of three days before returning their verdict.

Around 8 a.m. the day of the killing, the two were alone in his home – getting ready to go to a spelling bee for his daughter – when he made a snide remark about her clothing and told her to change, according to Deputy District Attorney Keith Watanabe.

Cdebaca went upstairs to her “granny flat” adjacent to the residence and retrieved a .38-caliber, five-shot revolver and shot Eustaquio five times in the backyard, the prosecutor said.

When the victim didn’t die, Cdebaca went to her car and reloaded her gun, then went back and shot him five more times, the prosecutor said.

Eustaquio crawled inside the home but was shot at five more times by his mother-in-law after she reloaded the gun again, Watanabe told the jury. All but three of the 15 shots she fired struck the victim, he said.

Cdebaca went to a Denny’s restaurant for breakfast, gambled at a casino, then went to her favorite coffee shop, where she was arrested, the prosecutor said.

The defendant told authorities that her son-in-law was abusive toward his wife and children and that they had put up with him for 13 years.

Defense attorney William Stone said Cdebaca “snapped” after seeing her daughter and grandchildren abused. The defendant told detectives that she shot Eustaquio to protect her family from him, and Stone asked jurors to find Cdebaca guilty of manslaughter.

Earlier posting

A 65-year-old woman who shot and killed her son-in-law at their Fallbrook home after he criticized her attire has been convicted of first-degree murder. Cynthia Cdebaca faces 25 years to life in prison in the Feb. 11, 2014, death of 53-year-old Geoward Eustaquio.

According to previous Village News reports, Cynthia Cdebaca, 65, killed 53-year-old Geoward Eustaquio in his home at approximately 8 a.m. on Feb. 11, 2014 after he commented about the way she was dressed and told her to change. The two were alone in the residence.

Cdebaca went to her granny flat adjacent to the main residence, retrieved a .38-caliber five shot revolver she had purchased two weeks prior, and fired all five rounds at Eustaquio, who stood in a patio on the residence.

According to prosecutor Tracy Prior, Cdebaca walked to her car, where she had a box of ammunition, reloaded the gun, and emptied the gun once more into Eustaquio once she realized he wasn’t dead and was trying to crawl into the house.

Also read: Prosecution lays out case against woman who fatally shot her son-in-law

After the shooting, Cdebaca went to the Fallbrook Denny’s, then headed to Pechanga Casino to gamble before stopping to buy cigarettes and stopping at her favorite coffee shop, where she was arrested.

Last year, a judge found Cdebaca mentally competent to stand trial. During the opening proceedings on Jan. 24, prosecutors showed jurors video footage of Cdebaca admitting that she shot Eustaquio. In the footage, Cdebaca told detectives that she bought a gun, and that she and her son-in-law had been arguing the morning of the shooting. During the argument, Eustaquio told Cdebaca that she looked “ghetto,” and that she couldn’t go to her granddaughter’s spelling bee in her outfit.

Also read: Fallbrook woman charged with murdering her son-in-law has mental competency hearing postponed

This was Cdebaca’s boiling point.

“I shot him 10 times then he went inside the house and locked the door,” said Cdebaca, who shot through the door, entered the home, and stood over Eustaquio’s body.

When asked if she shot the revolver until it was empty, Cdebaca answered, “Yes, until it was empty.”

Also read: Mother-in-law arrested in murder of Fallbrook man, victim now identified as Geoward Flores Eustaquio, 53

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.