Fallbrook High boys’ water polo team edged by San Marcos 9-8

Natalie Weber

Writer/Intern

Fallbrook High School’s varsity boys’ water polo team battled hard in a tough game against San Marcos High School but just fell short, losing 9-8.

The San Marcos game was Fallbrook’s 15th of the season. Varsity captain and senior Declan Harrison, who scored three of the team’s eight points, said of the season thus far, “We don’t have the greatest record, but we’re working together better and better each game.”

The San Marcos game was definitely evidence of the hard work and growth these boys have shown this season. Down 7-3 in the second quarter and 7-5 in the third, the team pulled together to make the game a close one, and all the more engaging for the spectators.

“We can improve,” said junior goalie Chase Norfolk, who noted that that the team “had good passes.”

There were 26 scoring attempts made by the Fallbrook boys, who exhibited a tenacious offense and, as Norfolk phrased it, “Some shots went in the cage.”

An additional strength of this season’s team is that they are, “Faster than most other teams [because] everyone is in F.A.S.T. (Fallbrook Associated Swim Team),” said Harrison, noting that they’ve all been trained in swimming as well as in water polo.

The varsity team this year also has a lot of newcomers from last year’s junior varsity team, which has undoubtedly had quite an impact on the season.

“The team started out a lot weaker than prior years,” said Harrison, who added that the squad has shown improvement in each game and that the close game against San Marcos can only mean good is to come in the remainder of the season. “Hopefully we’re up to our full potential come CIF.”

CIF is definitely an end goal for the team, as they’ve performed well there in previous years.

“Seniors can either play hard or slack off, and I am motivated to give it my all this year in CIF, especially as a new captain,” said senior Spencer Wallace, who echoed Harrison’s comments about the team “getting better in each game.”

As long as that upward trend continues, CIF is well within reach for boys’ water polo.