Fallbrook High lockdown lifted; gun found on campus













Fallbrook High students are free to go home after the lockdown placed throughout the district has been lifted.

The following was released by the Fallbrook High School’s Facebook page at approximately 1:30 p.m.: “The school is safe. A handgun was found on campus. All school and all personnel on the campus are safe. The sheriff’s department and Fallbrook High School worked together to safely resolve the situation. The lockdown has been lifted. School is dismissed for the day. Buses are here now. School will resume on Monday. Counselors and support staff will be available for students who may need them. We thank parents and the community for their patience as we dealt with this delicate situation.”

ORIGINAL STORY:

According to Sheriff’s dispatch, two students “have been made contact with” in regards to the loaded gun. Though the weapon has still not been found as of 11:40 a.m., authorities are searching for it. Photos indicate two male suspects handcuffed and being removed from the high school.

Reports of students at the high school being on lockdown appeared online at approximately 10:30 on Friday, Feb. 3, and parents and students alike shared information as it occurred on the Friends of Fallbrook Facebook page.

Several Snapchat photos were taken of a gun being brandished, while the high school’s geomarker was displayed beneath the photos. The lockdown began at approximately 10:45 a.m. According to students, they are currently locked into classrooms, following shooter protocol.

It is not clear whether the individuals with the gun were Fallbrook High, Oasis or Ivy students.

The following statement was made on the Fallbrook Union High School District’s Facebook page: “A few minutes ago Fallbrook High School implemented a lock down protection protocol based on a picture of a firearm posted on social media. Although not clear, it appeared the picture was taken on the Fallbrook High School campus. We immediately informed law enforcement currently on site conducting an investigation. All students/staff are safe. We will provide an update upon conclusion of this investigation and removal of lockdown.”

