Fallbrook High lockdown lifted; gun found on campus

Students took photos of Snapchat images, which showed the gun being brandished on the Fallbrook High campus.
Two high school boys were taken off campus by deputies following reports of a gun on campus. Faces of the minors have been blurred to protect their identities. Photo from Snapchat
Fallbrook High students are free to go home after the lockdown placed throughout the district has been lifted.

The following was released by the Fallbrook High School’s Facebook page at approximately 1:30 p.m.: “The school is safe. A handgun was found on campus. All school and all personnel on the campus are safe. The sheriff’s department and Fallbrook High School worked together to safely resolve the situation. The lockdown has been lifted. School is dismissed for the day. Buses are here now. School will resume on Monday. Counselors and support staff will be available for students who may need them. We thank parents and the community for their patience as we dealt with this delicate situation.”

ORIGINAL STORY:

According to Sheriff’s dispatch, two students “have been made contact with” in regards to the loaded gun. Though the weapon has still not been found as of 11:40 a.m., authorities are searching for it. Photos indicate two male suspects handcuffed and being removed from the high school.

Reports of students at the high school being on lockdown appeared online at approximately 10:30 on Friday, Feb. 3, and parents and students alike shared information as it occurred on the Friends of Fallbrook Facebook page.

Several Snapchat photos were taken of a gun being brandished, while the high school’s geomarker was displayed beneath the photos. The lockdown began at approximately 10:45 a.m. According to students, they are currently locked into classrooms, following shooter protocol.

It is not clear whether the individuals with the gun were  Fallbrook High, Oasis or Ivy students.

The following statement was made on the Fallbrook Union High School District’s Facebook page: “A few minutes ago Fallbrook High School implemented a lock down protection protocol based on a picture of a firearm posted on social media. Although not clear, it appeared the picture was taken on the Fallbrook High School campus. We immediately informed law enforcement currently on site conducting an investigation. All students/staff are safe. We will provide an update upon conclusion of this investigation and removal of lockdown.”

 

Watch this site as the story develops.

14 Responses to "Fallbrook High lockdown lifted; gun found on campus"

  3. Angelo Purpura   February 3, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    This is so sad to see. The degradation of our youth.

  4. Lee   February 3, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    OK gun nuts, let’s hear your bull[beep] arguments!

  5. D   February 3, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    Look at the shoes in the first photo versus the second photo.

  6. Ray (the real one)   February 3, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    Trump, time to deport.

  7. Lc   February 3, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    Funny the shoes of the kids being escorted out do not match those of the shoes in the pic.

  8. gregory   February 3, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    im at school and it still in lock down

  9. D   February 3, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    It is finally over.

  10. odysseus   February 3, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    @lee, ill bite, but first I would like to have you explain how in california one of the strictest gun control states in the united states a student (under 18) was able to get their hands on a gun and bring it onto the campus of fallbrook union high school.

    I think its quite clear that theres no law that can be made that would have prevented this. Laws do not stop crime, laws define what is and is not crime, and where we draw the line on what is a criminal offense.

    I personlay would feel a lot better knowing that my both my sisters (currently on lock down on fuhsd campus) were being gaurded by teachers with a ccw permit.

  11. Mr. q   February 3, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    Maybe multiple guns???? The shoes don’t match.

  12. Joseph Sepulveda   February 3, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    Im glad I am able to say “I told you so” to Fallbrook Administrators and nobody was hurt. They will not listen until someone is hurt.

  13. Joseph Sepulveda   February 3, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    @odysseus I was an employee, a retired police Officer with a CCW, who complained about security, and wanted to carry so hey fired me instead.

  14. Joseph Sepulveda   February 3, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    @odysseus I was an employee, a retired police Officer with a CCW, who complained about security, and wanted to carry so they fired me instead.

