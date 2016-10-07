FHS Ag Boosters present inaugural Country Car Show

The Fallbrook High School Ag Boosters presented its first Country Car Show at Grand Tradition Estate & Gardens, Oct. 2. Proceeds from the event went to the school’s Ag department. Shane Gibson photos
Steve Cogdill relaxes next to his ’51 Ford Victoria during the Country Car Show at Grand Tradition Estate & Gardens, Oct. 2.
Fallbrook FFA member Katie Kehl, 15, pushes a wheelbarrow with two pumpkins purchased by guests attending the Country Car Show at Grand Tradition Estate & Gardens.
Paul and Jackie Freeman make selections from a variety of pumpkins grown at Fallbrook High School by Ag department students.
Greg and Shelly Chandler take a nap while showing their Woodie station wagon during the Country Car Show at Grand Tradition Estate & Gardens.
Classic cars are parked on the grass at Grand Tradition Estate & Gardens during the inaugural Country Car Show presented by the Fallbrook High School Ag Boosters.
Dozens of classic cars are displayed at the Country Car Show at Grand Tradition Estate & Gardens. The event was a fundraiser for the Fallbrook High School Ag department.
Classic cars parked on the grass at Grand Tradition Estate & Gardens during the inaugural Country Car Show presented by the Fallbrook High School Ag Boosters.
Longtime Fallbrook resident Dode Martin is recognized for his drag racing accomplishments over 60 years. He was known for designing and building dragsters. Tim Deegan photo
Shane is a staff photographer with Valley News and Village News. Motivated by his pure passion for photojournalism, he is dedicated to bringing you accurate news images from within our great community.