Galaxy of Glass celebrates 19 years; set to run through October 30

The Galaxy of Glass − one of Fallbrook’s most beloved exhibits − is on display at the Fallbrook Art Center, and is inspiring guests and art lovers alike to take a second look at the beauty that glass art radiates.

The 2016 Galaxy of Glass opened on Sept. 10, with guests coming from as far as New York to enjoy the beauty of the display of over 150 pieces of original glass art created by 16 regional glass artists.

With 19 years of exhibits, the Galaxy of Glass is one of the Fallbrook Art Center’s longest running shows, and has inspired new artists to try their hand at making glass sculptures, wall installations, vases, vessels, and goblets. There is no one way to create glass art; guests can enjoy learning about the various processes, including hot blown, cast, fused, slumped, carved, and assembled glass.

The shop section of the show features a wide variety of glass jewelry, functional ware including glass beaded serving utensils, unique blown glass tumblers and shot glasses, glass mosaic wall hangings, paperweights, perfumers, oil lamps, vases, animal figures, and much more.

In addition to the beautiful art, Mary Perhacs, the Art Center’s executive director, says that the exhibit also has pieces of historically important glass.

This year’s show pays tribute to the American Studio Glass Movement with a display of works by noted artists including Littleton & Vogel, Steven Correia, Kirkpatrick & Mace, Marquis, and others. For the first time, these historical works are offered for sale.

In addition to those pieces, the show’s founder, Merrill Everett, has created a new series of wall orbs entitled ‘Stars & Stripes’ along with his ever popular paperweights – all made of hot blown glass.

Galaxy of Glass offers visitors a wonderful opportunity to experience fine art glass in a beautiful gallery setting while affording them the ability to begin or expand their collection. Major funding for the show was provided by Fallbrook Propane Gas Co. and the Everett family. As with all presentations, the Art Center is very grateful for its sponsors who make these exhibitions possible.

The show is open daily through Oct. 30, Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays noon to- 3 p.m. The show is free to all members and active military; general admission is $6 benefiting the nonprofit Fallbrook Art Center.

The center is located in Fallbrook’s Historic Downtown District at 103 South Main and Alvarado. Celebrating its 20th year, the Fallbrook Art Center is one of five projects governed by the Fallbrook Arts Inc., a 501c3 nonprofit.