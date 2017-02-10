Gemologist to share wonders of amber and salt

FALLBROOK – On Thursday, Feb. 16 the Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society (FGMS) will present Denise Nelson as its guest speaker.

A Gemological Institute of America graduate, Nelson is a gemologist and appraiser who has traveled the world investigating sources, history, people and cultures involved in the gem, mineral and jewelry trade.

Nelson will speak on, “Poland’s Treasures, Amber and Salt”, sharing her adventures to Poland’s famous Baltic amber sites and the Wieliczka Salt Mine. The speaker will bring specimens acquired during her trip and attendees are invited to bring personal examples of Polish amber and/or wear amber jewelry.

Classified an organic gemstone, amber is fossilized tree resin and has been appreciated for its beauty and range of colors (white, yellow, golden, orange, red, blue, green and black) since Neolithic times.

Poland’s Wieliczka Salt Mine, which began production in the 10th Century, is located 1,000 feet underground in southern Poland near Krakow.

The crystalline salt became the economic foundation of the area as salt was an extremely valuable commodity in the Middle Ages, on par with gold or silver due to its use in the production of arms and preservation of meat and dairy products.

Over the centuries, miners did remove salt from the mine, but in their leisure they carved spectacular sculptures and chapels out of the salt rock, leaving behind incredible cultural depictions now shared with thousands of visitors today.

In 1978, UNESCO declared it a World Cultural Heritage Site. Today it is Poland’s largest tourist site, comprised of nine levels that include a lake and a salt cathedral! Nelson will share her photos of this amazing place.

Nelson designs, imports and sells fine gems, pearls and jewelry. Her extensive travels keep her well informed on new trends, treatments and discoveries and GIA has bestowed her with the title of “Ambassador” of GIA’s Washington, D.C. Alumni Association Chapter.

Regular attendees of FGMS meetings are reminded that the February meeting will be held on the third Thursday, Feb. 16, due to the annual Tucson Gem and Mineral Show. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the FGMS building, 123 W. Alvarado Street, Fallbrook. Parking is available in the lot across the street and light refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome. For inquiries call (760) 728-1130.