Lady Legionnaires win final home match of the season

Lady Legionnaire Elizabeth Snyder digs the ball during volleyball action on Bonsall's home court. Shane Gibson photos
Taylor Dominick
Writer/Intern

The Bonsall High Lady Legionnaires won their final home volleyball game Oct. 18 against River Valley Charter School.

This game was described by the team’s co-captain, Elizabeth Snyder, as “one of our more intense games. We had to play really hard to get that win.”

Having lost to River Valley Charter School earlier in the season, the win was very satisfying to the Lady Legionnaires. School spirit was dripping from the walls of the gym as the self-named student section “the Spirit Squad” created an energetic atmosphere to cheer their team along to triumph. The game ended with a 3-1 score in Bonsall’s favor.

With the victory in hand, the Lady Legionnaires head into their final game – at Chula Vista Learning Community Center on Oct. 27 – with their heads held high.

Regarding the season as a whole, Lady Legionnaire Isabella Rehder said, “As a team, we’ve grown a lot from the start of the season. I think we will really be finishing the season off strong at the last game.”

BHS volleyball (1)

Bonsall’s Najia Lamb serves the ball to River Valley during a home volleyball game.

BHS volleyball (2)

Lady Legionnaire co-team captain Lexie Baker sets the ball for a Bonsall teammate against River Valley.

BHS volleyball (3)

Lady Legionnaire Ashlin Smith returns the ball to River Valley, Oct. 18.

BHS volleyball (5)

Bonsall Lady Legionnaire ChaCha Pineda tips the ball over the net against River Valley.


BHS volleyball (6)

Lady Legionnaire co-team captain Elizabeth Snyder celebrates with her team after a scored point against River Valley. Bonsall won the match 3-1.

BHS volleyball (7)

Lady Legionnaire Victoria Luckie keeps the ball in play during Bonsall High’s match against River Valley Charter School, Oct. 18.

BHS volleyball (8)

Bonsall High girls volleyball coach Eric Hendy provides words of encouragement to the Lady Legionnaires during a timeout against River Valley Charter School.

BHS volleyball (10)

Bonsall High School students cheer and celebrate the Lady Legionnaire’s 3-1 victory over River Valley, Oct. 18.


