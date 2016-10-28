Lady Legionnaires win final home match of the season

Taylor Dominick

Writer/Intern

The Bonsall High Lady Legionnaires won their final home volleyball game Oct. 18 against River Valley Charter School.

This game was described by the team’s co-captain, Elizabeth Snyder, as “one of our more intense games. We had to play really hard to get that win.”

Having lost to River Valley Charter School earlier in the season, the win was very satisfying to the Lady Legionnaires. School spirit was dripping from the walls of the gym as the self-named student section “the Spirit Squad” created an energetic atmosphere to cheer their team along to triumph. The game ended with a 3-1 score in Bonsall’s favor.

With the victory in hand, the Lady Legionnaires head into their final game – at Chula Vista Learning Community Center on Oct. 27 – with their heads held high.

Regarding the season as a whole, Lady Legionnaire Isabella Rehder said, “As a team, we’ve grown a lot from the start of the season. I think we will really be finishing the season off strong at the last game.”