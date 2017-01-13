Miss Fallbrook pageant starts with mandatory meetings

FALLBROOK – The 2017 Miss Fallbrook Scholarship pageant is gearing up and organizers are excited to announce that the Fallbrook Village Rotary will be sponsoring the affair. This year promises to be another great event with the 80th pageant presented for Fallbrook taking place April 8 at the Bob Burton Center for the Performing Arts.

The requirements for young women to participate in the pageant are: they must be 16 years of age by April 8, 2017 and no older then 24 years of age, and they must reside in Fallbrook, Camp Pendleton, De Luz, Rainbow, Bonsall and bordering areas of Vista and Oceanside. If in high school, they also must be enrolled in the Fallbrook or Bonsall districts or home school program within the required area.

Recruiting has begun at Fallbrook and Bonsall high schools and will continue until Jan. 24. Two mandatory orientation and contestant/parent meetings are scheduled for Jan. 21 to be held at Heritage Hall (122 Ash Street, Fallbrook) from noon to 1:30 p.m. and Jan. 24 to be held at Fallbrook Union High School Cafeteria from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

All interested young women that meet the requirements are encouraged to attend one of the orientation meetings; if under 18 years of age, a parent or guardian is required to also attend.

For additional information, contact Sherri Trombetta, director of the Miss Fallbrook Pageant at (951) 265-6428 or [email protected] or visit miss fallbrook scholarship pageant on Facebook.