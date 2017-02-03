New flower pots placed on Main Avenue

The new flower pots on Main include a variety of plants.
FALLBROOK – Fallbrook residents and visitors alike continue to enjoy a downtown lined with flowerpots full of vibrant flowers and foliage, enhancing the historic downtown sidewalks and providing a warmth of color and appeal.

Polo Castaneda and his crew from Commercial and Residential Yard Maintenance, placed 20 new flower pots along Main Avenue from Fig to Elder streets between rain showers the week of Jan. 16 to 20. This latest expansion of the downtown flower pot project was a collaboration between the Fallbrook Village Association and the Fallbrook Beautification Alliance (FBA).

The colorful plant material in the succulent pots was designed and donated by Rojas Succulents in Fallbrook.

Over the years, FBA has beautified downtown Fallbrook with over 116 flower pots, extending from Ivy to Fig streets, providing six blocks of beauty along Fallbrook’s Main Avenue.

Anyone interested in knowing more about this program or other FBA initiatives to help clean and beautify Fallbrook can go to www.fallbrookbeautification.org and get involved.

The new flower pots include this one with several different succulents planted in it.

From left, the crew of Polo Castenada, Domingo Santiago and Nelson Manuel install the flower pots along Main Avenue.

Estela and Ellie admire the new flower pots in front of their business, El Meson, at Main and Elder.


One Response to "New flower pots placed on Main Avenue"

  1. Lee   February 3, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    FINALLY, THIS TOWN IS WAKING UP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Surrounded by, oh, 2.4 billion nurseries and being the “avocado capital of the world”, we are FINALLY beginning to realize who we are as a town. Phew, it took a few . . . decades — or centuries — but hey, beggars can’t be choosers.

    Reply

