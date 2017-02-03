New flower pots placed on Main Avenue

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook residents and visitors alike continue to enjoy a downtown lined with flowerpots full of vibrant flowers and foliage, enhancing the historic downtown sidewalks and providing a warmth of color and appeal.

Polo Castaneda and his crew from Commercial and Residential Yard Maintenance, placed 20 new flower pots along Main Avenue from Fig to Elder streets between rain showers the week of Jan. 16 to 20. This latest expansion of the downtown flower pot project was a collaboration between the Fallbrook Village Association and the Fallbrook Beautification Alliance (FBA).

The colorful plant material in the succulent pots was designed and donated by Rojas Succulents in Fallbrook.

Over the years, FBA has beautified downtown Fallbrook with over 116 flower pots, extending from Ivy to Fig streets, providing six blocks of beauty along Fallbrook’s Main Avenue.