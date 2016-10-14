Pop Warner teams wear pink to promote breast cancer awareness

During their game on Oct. 8, Junior Mitey Mites Victor Falcon (#1), Riley Cable (#33), and Elijah Peterkins (#25) are about to take down an Escondido Mighty Wolf.
The Pop Warner Junior Varsity Cheer team includes, from left, top, Mikayla Dewyn, Payton Calloway, Deanna Sanchez, Mila Younes, Alyssa Arce;
middle, Madison Arrozal, Karli Korszeniewski, Candace Bender, Bella McCormies; bottom, Emily Emory, Madyson Williams, Neveah Rivera, and Megan Harris.
Mitey Mite team captains, from left, #43 Nick Brockson, #4 Joseph Lockhart, #14 Alex Lugo walk onto the field for the coin toss before the game on Oct. 7.
From left, Mitey Mites #19 Angel Rocha, #52 Cesar Villa, and #24 Tyler Tanner are ready to play football.
Mitey Mite players, from left, #20 Isaiah McMillian, #76 Amir Elfarra, #3 Jayden Peet, #99 Matteo Ortega, and #2 Avery Wilson show their Warrior spirit wearing special socks with the pink ribbon for Breast Cancer Awareness Month at their Oct. 7 game.
Pee Wee player #15 Caleb Neal talks strategy with Coach Justin during their game on Oct. 8.
Pee Wee player #6 Sean Brady high fives Coach King and Coach Michael after showing his Warrior Spirit on the field on Oct. 8. Pop Warner teams are taking part in the Breast Cancer Awareness campaign again this year.
Pee Wee cheerleaders form a pyramid to cheer their team to victory.
After a successful first half, the Pee Wee Warriors walk off the field proud of their accomplishments, from left, #39 Degan Cerulli, #43 Jayms McAlexander in the background, #33 Anthony Thomas in the front, #13 Samuel Grantham, #54 Caleb Collins, #90 Tyler Dudley and #16 Max Meisterlin. The Pee Wee team opted to show their support for Breast Cancer Awareness by wearing bright pink wrist sweatbands.
Photos by Tanielle Wilson. Lisa Dudley, Laura Cherevchenko, and Shannon Dewyn.