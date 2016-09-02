Pot pie dinner includes first look at revived schoolhouse

FALLBROOK – Sept. 24 will mark the first public showing of an array of improvements at Fallbrook’s historic one-room Reche schoolhouse, an iconic structure that dates back to 1886. The event is a chicken pot pie dinner that will raise funds needed to continue the ongoing maintenance of the schoolhouse.

The event will be the first time that the traditional annual dinner will be hosted by the Fallbrook Historical Society (FHS), the new caretakers of the building and its grounds.

A buzz has been building over the property as the finishing touches are made in a $25,000 facelift that was funded by a San Diego County grant.

“We can hardly wait to unveil our renovated schoolhouse to the community,” said Roy Moosa, FHS president. “We are looking forward to sharing this proud moment at our pot pie fundraiser.”

Meals will be served at the Sept. 24 fundraiser from 4 p.m. until 6 at the historic schoolhouse at 1319 S. Live Oak Park Rd. Advance tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 children under 12. If available, tickets will be sold the day of the event at the schoolhouse for $20 for adults and $10 for children.

The event has been an annual Fallbrook fundraising mainstay for generations. For tickets or more information, email [email protected] .

Another major difference this year is the merger of FHS and the nonprofit Reche Club which has broadened the support that has coalesced around the schoolhouse.

Due to uncertainty over the long-term future of the facility, leaders of the Reche Club approached the FHS last year about a potential merger. The coupling was subsequently approved by both sides. Ownership of the schoolhouse has already transferred from the club to the society.

A descendant of the Reche family has watched with pride

and purpose as teams of workers have toiled at the schoolhouse in recent months. Workers have replaced frayed electrical wiring, installed new building lights, done interior and exterior painting work and refinished the interior wood floor.

The completion of the exterior painting makes it easier to spot the schoolhouse that anchors a plateau atop a tiered lot. The barn red hue harkens back to a color that covered the schoolhouse generations ago.

“This is a thrilling moment,” said Mary Belton, a descendent of the Reche family, which left its mark throughout California and several other states.

“It is a big milestone for my family, the Fallbrook community and San Diego County,” said Belton, who has served on the FHS board for several years.