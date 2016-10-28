Residents learn about fire prevention, careers and preparedness

One-and-a-half-year-old Annie Jenkins climbs a step onto a fire engine during the North County Fire Open House at Station 1, Oct. 15. Besides fire engines, there was a helicopter, ambulance and law enforcement vehicles on display.
Arianna Buck, 3, sits inside a Mercy Air helicopter on display during the North County Fire Open House held at Station 1. Children were also able to have their photos taken with Smokey Bear.
Mercy Air medic Sean Allen discusses some of the job duties of an air medic to a group of North County Fire Explorers during the North County Fire Open House at Station 1, Oct. 15.
Emma Votaw, left, 7, her brother Liam, 3, and mom Karla, look inside a Mercy Air helicopter on display during the North County Fire Open House at Station 1, Oct. 15.
Katie McLay gets to try on a selection of firefighter gear during the North County Fire Open House at Station 1. Visitors to the event also learned about disaster preparedness at booths sponsored by the Fire Safe Council and CERT (community emergency response team) as well as North County Dispatch’s 911 program for kids.
