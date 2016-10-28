Residents learn about fire prevention, careers and preparedness

By on No Comment

Visitors to fire station 1 on Ivy Street view historic fire engines on display during the North County Fire Open House, Oct. 15. The event also included displays of the latest products for fire-resistant construction. Shane Gibson photos
Visitors to fire station 1 on Ivy Street view historic fire engines on display during the North County Fire Open House, Oct. 15. The event also included displays of the latest products for fire-resistant construction. Shane Gibson photos
Fallbrook Fire Open House 5

One-and-a-half-year-old Annie Jenkins climbs a step onto a fire engine during the North County Fire Open House at Station 1, Oct. 15. Besides fire engines, there was a helicopter, ambulance and law enforcement vehicles on display.

Fallbrook Fire Open House 4

Arianna Buck, 3, sits inside a Mercy Air helicopter on display during the North County Fire Open House held at Station 1. Children were also able to have their photos taken with Smokey Bear.

Fallbrook Fire Open House 3

Mercy Air medic Sean Allen discusses some of the job duties of an air medic to a group of North County Fire Explorers during the North County Fire Open House at Station 1, Oct. 15.

Fallbrook Fire Open House 2

Emma Votaw, left, 7, her brother Liam, 3, and mom Karla, look inside a Mercy Air helicopter on display during the North County Fire Open House at Station 1, Oct. 15.


Fallbrook Fire Open House 1

Katie McLay gets to try on a selection of firefighter gear during the North County Fire Open House at Station 1. Visitors to the event also learned about disaster preparedness at booths sponsored by the Fire Safe Council and CERT (community emergency response team) as well as North County Dispatch’s 911 program for kids.

Residents learn about fire prevention, careers and preparedness added by on
View all posts by Shane Gibson →

Shane is a staff photographer with Valley News and Village News. Motivated by his pure passion for photojournalism, he is dedicated to bringing you accurate news images from within our great community.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.