Services set for 5-year-old boy, 73-year-old man who died in creek





Services will be held Saturday, Feb. 4 for 5-year-old Phillip Campbell and 73-year-old Roland Phillips, an “inseparable” duo who died after the vehicle in which they were traveling was pushed into rain-swollen Rainbow Creek by raging storm waters on the afternoon of Jan. 22.

A dual funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at SonRise Christian Fellowship Church, located at 463 South Stage Coach Lane in Fallbrook. The two will be buried at Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery.

“Roland and Phillip will be buried side-by-side, right next to each other,” said Rena Salomon, who organized the services and has been helping the families deal with the tragedy.

Salomon, a Fallbrook resident who “works for God” and dedicates her life to helping people in their time of need, said the Fallbrook community has been very generous.

“We thank both the mortuary, Berry-Bell & Hall, and the Masonic Cemetery,” said Salomon. “They both made huge contributions in discounting things.”

Salomon added that the ministries of Calvary Chapel Fallbrook and SonRise will join together for the services.

A candlelight vigil at Calvary Chapel was held the evening of Jan. 26, the day search and rescue workers – who had been searching for more than four days – located young Phillip’s body. That service attracted a large crowd.

“It (Calvary Chapel) was packed,” said Tony Campbell, one of Phillip’s uncles and a private investigator who worked with the search and rescue personnel. “Both families were there and it was very emotional.”

Phillip’s biological parents, Leslie Woosley and Timmy Campbell, were in attendance, as was Phillip’s grandmother, Lynda Campbell.

“He was a loving child,” a teary-eyed Woosley told reporters at the service. “He never was angry, just always giving, always smiling.”

Timmy Campbell, fighting tears, said Phillip “would say hi to everybody that walked up because he was such a nice boy.”

“I feel that’s why God sent him here,” said Lynda Campbell. “For the five years he was happy, he got people to love each other, and he made people laugh.”

Tommy Campbell, another of Phillip’s uncles, said the boy was a joy to be around.

“He loved us all and brought love to everybody around him, that’s really what he did,” said Tommy Campbell. “He brought people together. He had the greatest personality, and was total fun to be around.”

Tony Campbell credited Tracy Jenkins, Phillips’ wife, with helping to raise Phillip.

“She did a lot for Phillip,” said Tony Campbell of Jenkins, adding that she was devastated over losing two important people in her life in the heartbreaking mishap.

Tony Campbell said Phillips was “a very nice man” and that Phillips and Phillip “were pretty much inseparable.”

Tony Campbell added that his nephew always appeared to be happy.

“He was just a loving boy,” said Tony Campbell of Phillip. “Outgoing, loved people, and was always trying to make you laugh. He was never one to shake hands – it was always a hug. He’d run up when you came to the house and hug you. He was very affectionate.”

Family members said Phillip was known for singing on the bus while en route to preschool at Mike Choate Center, where teachers Brenda Ramos and Barbara Chambliss enjoyed having him in class.

“Phillip was a loving child with a smile that made you smile and would light up the whole room,” said Ramos.

“Phillip was a happy child who loved being involved with all the preschool activities,” said Chambliss. “He would organize the play, especially dress up activities such as policeman, fireman, and doctor. He always wanted the other children to play with him. He was very outgoing and helpful to his peers when they needed help. Phillip was very bright. He loved his teachers and was quick to hug and show affection. Everyone knew Phillip because of his outgoing and cheerful personality.”

Tony Campbell said family members “greatly appreciate” the support they have been given since the Jan. 22 accident, which occurred in Rainbow during the most recent storms. Phillips’ submerged Toyota Camry was found several hundred feet downstream from the Fifth Street crossing, which residents said was closed that day due to the rapidly-rising water in the creek.

Authorities were first alerted of a problem at approximately 4 p.m. that day when a 911 caller reported seeing a child being washed away by the rushing flood waters off the 4800 block of Fifth Street near Old Highway 395. Responders spotted Phillips’ body that evening but dangerous conditions prevented them from retrieving his body until early the next morning. Later that morning, after the water had receded some, Phillips’ car was discovered. There were no bodies in the vehicle, only a child car seat.

Search and rescue personnel worked from sunup to sundown daily to locate the body of Phillip, who was found nearly one mile away from where officials had pulled out the Camry.

“We can’t thank enough the first responders and everyone who got involved in looking for Phillip,” said Tony Campbell. “We also appreciate everyone’s loving thoughts and prayers.”