Toddlers abducted from Cathedral City found safe

CATHEDRAL CITY – Two toddlers abducted in Cathedral City when the car in which they were sitting was stolen, prompting the issuance of an Amber Alert, were found safe today in Desert Hot Springs, authorities said.

Cathedral City police said year-old Jayden Cortez and 2-year-old Carlos Cortez were found by Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies in the white 2016 four-door Honda Accord they were taken in.

There was no immediate reports of arrests.

Someone stole the car at 6:44 p.m. Thursday from the 31500 block of Whispering Palms Terrace, according to the Cathedral City Police Department.

The car was last seen traveling toward Ramon Road.

Police said the boys’ babysitter stepped out of the car for a moment and when she came back, the car was gone.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.