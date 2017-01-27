Uncle reports body of 5-year-old Phillip Campbell found





The body of 5-year-old Phillip Campbell of Fallbrook was found shortly before noon today in Rainbow Creek, according to the boy’s uncle, Tony Campbell, who was working with the search crews.

Phillip had been missing since Sunday afternoon when he and longtime family friend Roland Phillips were swept into the creek by raging storm waters that pushed Phillips’ vehicle off the road in the 4800 block of Fifth Street in Rainbow.

Phillips’ body was spotted Sunday evening, however, dangerous conditions prevented authorities from retrieving it until early Monday morning. Phillips’ vehicle was spotted and subsequently pulled from the creek later Monday morning when the water receded. The vehicle contained no bodies but did possess an empty child car seat.

Since Monday, authorities from various agencies teamed up daily to search for Phillip during daylight hours. The search crew today included personnel from the Sheriff’s Swift Water Rescue Team, Pala Fire, and Cal Fire, as well as women from the Rainbow Conservation Camp. Helicopters, drones and search dogs were also used.

The searchers discovered a boy’s T-shirt – about a mile downstream from where the vehicle was found – this morning a little after 9 a.m. Less than three hours later, they found the boy’s body.

Tony Campbell said a prayer vigil for Phillip, who attended Mike Choate preschool, will be held at 6 p.m. this evening at Calvary Chapel, which is located at 488 Industrial Way in Fallbrook.