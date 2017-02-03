Warrior wrestlers rebuilding under new coach

In early January, Lawrence Jones stepped down as Fallbrook High School’s wrestling coach and the athletic department turned to Curt Permito to take over the program.

Permito made his coaching debut Jan. 12 at home against San Pasqual in a Valley League competition. The Warriors won three matches by pin but the Golden Eagles won the other five contested matches, and Fallbrook forfeited six weight classes due to the lack of a wrestler in the Golden Eagles’ 57-18 victory.

“It was nice to see them come together as a group,” said Permito. “I was happy for them. I was thrilled to be out there with them.”

Permito’s son is a sophomore at Fallbrook High School and one of the Warriors’ wrestlers, so the athletic department knew some of Permito’s history.

“School officials were aware that I had a wrestling background, and when the coaching position opened, I was one of a few options contacted to take on the team on short notice,” said Permito.

Permito began wrestling competitively when he was in fourth grade. He wrestled for Holy Cross High School in Delran, New Jersey, and was a 135-pound competitor as a high school senior. He then attended the U.S. Naval Academy and was one of Navy’s wrestlers, competing in the 141-pound division.

Permito also competed in judo while in college. He took up the Israeli martial art of Krav Maga after college and holds a black belt in that sport, which includes wrestling-style ground fighting. Permito has also been a youth coach of various sports since 1999. His primary profession is as a partner in the Escondido law firm of Skaja, Daniels, Lister & Permito.

“Taking over mid-season is a challenge because there was no time to prepare a curriculum,” said Permito. “The coaching itself is easy, and fun. It’s the administration of a team that is most challenging. The mid-season transition would have been nearly impossible if I didn’t have the help of the other coaches.”

Those other coaches are Eric Beckmann, Christopher Boyd, and Christian Cabrera. Permito has also been receiving verbal assistance from former Warrior coaches Dave Albritton and Cristian Vera, and athletic director Patrick Walker and athletic secretary Shar Larsen have also provided assistance as well as patience with the new coach during the transition.

“It was new for everybody,” Permito said.

The wrestlers themselves helped to ensure a smooth change.

“They bought in right away,” said Permito. “I was real proud. They were just there to learn and to compete and they don’t care who is in charge really as long as they learn.”

Curtis Permito was one of three Warriors to pin his San Pasqual opponent, doing so 66 seconds into the 132-pound match. Mike Nolen competed in the 126-pound class and pinned his opponent 46 seconds into the second period. Dylan Livingston also obtained a second-period pin, earning the victory in the 152-pound contest in 71 seconds.

Fallbrook also forfeited six matches against Escondido in the Jan. 19 Valley League match at Fallbrook, not including a double forfeit when neither school fielded a grappler in the weight class, and the Cougars won five of seven contested matches. Both of Fallbrook’s victories in the 58-6 Escondido triumph were by decision – Permito won a 7-6 contest against his 132-pound opponent, and Gavin Beckmann won the heavyweight match by an 11-8 score.

“They were all supportive,” Curt Permito said. “We’re still working on a lot of basic stuff.”

Two of Fallbrook’s junior varsity wrestlers won Jan. 19 matches by pin. Karina Juarez, the only girl in the Fallbrook program, pinned her 132-pound opponent five seconds into the third period. Croix Piluk made his high school wrestling debut in the 152-pound match and won by pin 41 seconds into the third period.