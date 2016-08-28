Ag Boosters to host Fallbrook Country Car show on Oct. 2

FALLBROOK − All are invited to come join the fun at the inaugural Fallbrook Country Car show on Sunday, Oct. 2. The event will be held at Grand Tradition in Fallbrook and is hosted by the Fallbrook Ag Boosters.

In addition to some awesome cars, there will be pumpkins for sale, raffles, food and entertainment. Doors open at 8 a.m. General admission is $5.

Car and driver pre-admission is $35 online at www.FallbrookCountryCarShow.com , or $40 at the gate. Car registration begins at 7 a.m. There will also be a 21 and under Junior Car Class. Hand-made trophies will be awarded.

The Fallbrook Ag Boosters support Fallbrook 4-H and the Fallbrook High School FFA chapter. Meguair’s and Jack Powell are proud sponsors of this event. For those who cannot make the event but want to support the program, additional sponsorship is available.

For more information, contact Laura Evans at (760) 421-9113.