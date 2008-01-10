Camilli owns ‘twin’ cars from ‘Talladega Nights’

“See that bumper sticker?” said Dan Camilli, pointing to a torn and curled piece of paper on his car. “It said, ‘If you’re not first, you’re last.’”
The paper was stuck to the bumper of a 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu which had been used in the Will Ferrell film “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.”
The Fallbrook concrete contractor purchased this car, which is painted with number “13” on the sides, and its “twin” about six months ago from Sony Pictures. A certificate of authentication verified the purchase.
Camilli used his own truck to tow both cars from Los Angeles and got plenty of honks and waves when he was driving back to Fallbrook. He said that neither car would start at first but they both roared to life after he worked on them “a little bit.”
“Talladega Nights” is a racy comedy about a fictional NASCAR driver, Ricky Bobby.
At one point in the film one of the Malibus crashes into a house when Ricky Bobby (portrayed by Ferrell) is driving blindfolded in order to drive like a racer.
“You can’t drive with your eyes; you gotta feel the road,” he is told by his father.
The car ricochets off other vehicles in a narrow street and finally crashes into someone’s living room.
Camilli pointed out the sticker on the frame of one of the cars, which read: “TO BE CRASHED.”
Camilli said that there were actually three of the number “13” cars used for filming and two were crashed. “They did the crash scene in the house twice,” he commented.
One of the cars had teeth marks on it from a cougar when, during his driver training, Ricky Bobby is told he has to “drive with the fear” and finds a cougar as his co-pilot.
When Camilli had the car restored he asked that the cougar teeth marks be left in, but somehow the request went unheeded.
Camilli had one of the Malibus restored and one is still in its wrecked condition. The unrestored vehicle still has tow bars on the front for mounted cameras. He also found an extra set of tires and a camera mount in the backseat area.
The two vehicles are virtually identical except one has a 350 engine and one is equipped with a 307. Under the hood, engine parts are bolted down and welded to make the engine secure for crash scenes.
It took Camilli about four months to restore the one vehicle. “I didn’t change anything because it loses its value if you do,” he noted.
He is now contemplating the restoration of the second Malibu, but, he commented, “Some people think I should leave it with the dents in it.”
Camilli has been interested in cars since he was a child. He has always liked “Chevys” and drove one in high school.
During the Fallbrook fire evacuation Camilli drove his restored Malibu to the middle of a field near a pond and left it there, since the shop where he keeps his cars was “right in the path of the fire.” Both cars and the shop survived the fire.
Camilli hopes his next “Talladega Nights” purchase will be the “Wonder Bread” jacket worn by Ferrell as Ricky Bobby, but until then he will drive his gleaming number “13” car around town and work on pounding out the dents on its “twin.”
WOW!!!! Very interesting CAMILLI
Sweeeeet snag Camilli, leave the other chevelle as is and I’ll give you 30 G for the set!
BUCKLES, IF YOU ARE SERIOUS CALL ME @760-908-6046, DAN CAMILLI
Hi Dan, great work,have big interest in these cars, am interested in buying one or building copy here in Australia. Would like to make contact, [email protected] thanks
I am a serious buyer . Are either of these cars for sale , K thacker [email protected]
It was for sale, I bought it and drove it home, Fall Brook to Sacramento, what a ride home 🙂
Youre kidding! Theyre gone already….
Here is a link to a picture I took picking up the car.
http://www.chevelles.com/forums/picture.php?albumid=254&pictureid=1875
Hi Andy….no kidding, I have the car in my shop, purchased it from Dan last July. We drive it to car shows all the time, it’s a great driver.
Gary , would you be interested in selling the 13 car for a profit? BTW, I own the car they drove in the Ferris Bueller movie.
Bob
why are there wing window doors(1968) on theses 69s?
Hi Gary! could you please send me a e-mail? i have some questions about paint and striping, im about to paint my 69 in theese colours, but i would need some codes etc… [email protected]
//Adam -Sweden
I am very interested in finding out information about these cars. I built one of them from the ground up and sold it to the company that rebuilt them for the movie. My car was used in most of the scenes after the house crash. I can tell which one was mine because it was a ’69 but had door panels from a ’68 (the lock knob holes were in a different spot on a ’68) and it had a 350 in it even though the badges said 307. If anyone has any information on this specific car please send me an email [email protected].
I am very serious buyer for the 13 car , Dan , do you still have it. You can reply at [email protected].
I noticed in one of scenes that the ignition switch was on the dash not on the steering column.
All 69’s had the key on the column,68’s had the ignition switch in the dash .
Just wondering if anybody else noticed.
The third car was a 1968 Chevelle Malibu modified with 1969 tail lights. It was the "hero" car used for close ups and was not crashed.
WE have the ME car and the BUNNY BREAD car in our museum Backing Up Classics Auto Museum. Pictures of at least one is on our web site http://www.morrisonmotorco.com. go to the museum page and then view the cars in museum. I bought these from Sony. Thank you Jimmy Morrison
I still have one of the cars