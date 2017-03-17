Car club members view unique cars

FALLBROOK – On March 4, about 60 people from the Fallbrook Vintage Car Club boarded a bus for Los Angeles to visit the Petersen Car Museum. Included in the tour was a one and one-half hour behind-the-scenes guided tour of “The Vault”, which contains some of the most unique cars in the collection that are not on display in the museum galleries.

The vault is home to cars representing over 100 years of automotive history, some of which have rarely been seen by the public. It’s a working garage where photos aren’t allowed to be taken. [The cars pictured here are displayed in the other part of the museum.]

Some in the club enjoyed lunch at the museum while others visited nearby restaurants. The group then finished touring the museum and boarded the bus home in the afternoon.