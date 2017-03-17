Car club members view unique cars

FALLBROOK – On March 4, about 60 people from the Fallbrook Vintage Car Club boarded a bus for Los Angeles to visit the Petersen Car Museum. Included in the tour was a one and one-half hour behind-the-scenes guided tour of “The Vault”, which contains some of the most unique cars in the collection that are not on display in the museum galleries.
The vault is home to cars representing over 100 years of automotive history, some of which have rarely been seen by the public. It’s a working garage where photos aren’t allowed to be taken. [The cars pictured here are displayed in the other part of the museum.]
Some in the club enjoyed lunch at the museum while others visited nearby restaurants. The group then finished touring the museum and boarded the bus home in the afternoon.
The Fallbrook Vintage Car Club visit the Petersen Car Museum in Los Angeles on March 4.
Car Club members, Michael McGuire, left, and Gary Hesserleft are seen with the 1972 AAR Indy Olsonite Eagle #6, a prototype race car that demonstrated how strategically placed wings could generate extreme downforce at high speeds. The fastest car of 1972, it broke the track record at Indianapolis by 18 miles per hour.
Vintage car club members, from left, Louise Patterson, Joan Oster and Leo Romero enjoy the Bugatti cars at the Petersen Car Museum.
Fit for a prince – This Bugatti was constructed in Paris for Mohammed Reza Pahlavi, the Prince of Persia and future Shah of Iran, who received it as a gift.
Chuck Pedigo walks by this car rumored to be worth $66 million. Jean (1909-1939) – Jean Bugatti came of age among the engineers and draftsmen at the Bugatti factory, and proved to be a capable designer before he was 30 years old. His Grand Prix-winning, twin-overhead camshaft engine design dominated on the track; his supremely elegant, avant-garde coachwork inspired reverence on the road. Jean consistently challenged the boundaries of speed and style; his designs were vital to the company’s success in the interwar years.
This 2015 Lightning McQueen is a full scale model of the character from Pixar’s “Cars” animated film series. The “Cars” Mechanical Institute, inspired by the film, includes interactive stations where visitors can learn about the mechanical systems that make cars work, paint and personalize virtual cars, trace and color their own “Cars” character to take home, or the smallest car enthusiasts can zoom toy cars around a racetrack.
Valerie Long looks at a 1951 Delahaye 235 Cabriolet, a new postwar design, unveiled at the 1951 Paris Auto Salon, now on display at the Petersen Car Museum.
Vintage car club member Leo Romero and guests view the Rock ‘N’ Roll Monster 1948 Cadillac Sedanette “Cadzilla”. CadZzilla was one of many custom cars commissioned by Billy F. Gibbons, guitarist for the rock band ZZ Top. The striking vehicle is powered by a massive 500 cubic inch Cadillac V-8 engine and has appeared on covers of numerous magazines and ZZ Top Albums.
Ron Mintle, front, and Chuck Reeder examine the “Back to the Future” car, complete with Flux Capacitor, at the Petersen Car Museum.
Vintage Car Club members listen to instructions from tour guides at the Petersen Car Museum in Los Angeles on March 4.