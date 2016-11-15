FVCC donates to four nonprofits

FALLBROOK – On Oct. 17, the Fallbrook Vintage Car Club (FVCC) provided charitable donations to four nonprofit organizations performing services in the Fallbrook/Bonsall area.

The Fallbrook Senior Center was represented by Phyllis Sweeney, special projects manager, and Sue Wallace, a board member who received the check. The center provides many services including free meals delivered to needy seniors.

For the Fallbrook School of the Arts, executive director Mary Perhacs received the check. The school teaches a variety of art classes to the youth of Fallbrook.

Fallbrook High School Alumni Association president Jan Owen and board member Carol Gracey were grateful for the monetary award for the Backpack Buddy program in which the group provides backpacks filled with the necessary supplies for students at Fallbrook and Ivy high schools.

The Fallbrook High School volleyball boosters club leader Gwen Trout accepted the donation to go toward new uniforms. The boosters club tries to provide new uniforms for the teams but they normally are issued to seniors who then pass them down to the next class. The club hoped to give new uniforms to the freshmen class, as the uniforms are pretty well worn by the time they have been handed down for three or four years.

The Fallbrook Vintage Car Club celebrated its 50th anniversary this year. It is a nonprofit club that develops its funding through the annual car show which is now held at the Pala Mesa Resort. The proceeds are then distributed to nonprofit organizations providing much needed services in the area.