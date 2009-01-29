Taxi cab hit by catering truck in alcohol-related collision

On January 12, a Fallbrook Taxi passenger sustained several injuries after the cab he was riding in was hit head-on by a catering truck that was being driven on the opposite side of the road near the intersection of East Fallbrook Street and MacDonald Road.
Roy Anguiano was being driven home from work by taxi driver John Hale at approximately 10:30 p.m. when they were struck by a catering truck driven by Jorge Alcaraz, 36.
According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), Alcaraz had a blood alcohol content level of 0.191, more than double the legal limit.
Alcaraz was traveling westbound on Fallbrook Street going about 35 miles per hour when he drifted into the eastbound lane, ultimately striking the taxi on the passenger’s side.
“It looked like [Alcaraz] was going to turn right, but instead he turned into me,” said Hale. “It’s not every day you have someone driving toward you in your lane.”
CHP Officer Eric Newbury said it was unclear as to whether Alcaraz was planning to turn onto MacDonald or if he simply drifted to the opposite side of the road.
Either way, Newbury said, Alcaraz “was definitely not paying attention.”
“The taxi driver and I saw that [Alcaraz] was in our lane and was about to hit the taxi, so I spread myself out on the back seat,” said Anguiano.
Anguiano was thrown against the front seat of the taxi and suffered lacerations on his face, among other injuries.
Hale was able to get out of the cab and call paramedics to the scene.
Anguiano was taken to Palomar Hospital trauma center for possible injuries to his head and neck. He required more than 15 stitches to his eyebrows and eyelids.
Hale was taken to Fallbrook Hospital for x-rays and a CT scan but was released.
Alcaraz also suffered minor injuries, including seatbelt-inflicted injuries and abrasions to the hands.
“[Alcaraz] kept getting in and out of the car to see if we were okay,” said Hale. “He was definitely drunk.”
Alcaraz was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and booked into the Vista Detention Facility with bail set at $100,000.
Because of Anguiano’s injuries, Alcaraz could face felony charges for driving under the influence, said Newbury.
“Cabs are cheap,” said Hale. “If you have to drink, please don’t drive.”
According to the SDSO "who’s in jail" web site, Alcaraz has no license, here illegally, working illegally and not paying taxes, driving drunk and has an ICE hold placed for pending deportation after he serves his time on our dime. This reinforces the need for CHECKPOINTS in Fallbrook. Just another "law abiding" illegal alien… right?
SD sheriff website says he had no license and was in the country illegally.
I think we need more check points, this is a tragic story.
Can’t help but wonder…was this drunk driver illegal? – does your paper have the moral courage to tell its readers that much?
We HAVE A RIGHT TO KNOW!
Citizens, DEMAND that your police force hold REGULAR license checkpoints! They are done for your safety! they not only take unlicensed drivers off the road! they have also netted many drunk drivers – and even some running from open warrants!
They life they save may just be YOURS – or a member of your family!
Don’t ask them…DEMAND license checkpoints – at least once every month!
The Sheriff Dept. has an ICE hold on the illegal alien that caused the wreck. I wish the status of citizenship was included in the article, as well as the company that hired this illegal alien to drive aroundin their taco truck.
Everytime any paper runs an arrest story, I run the individual through the SDSO web site and the trend is alarming. The list is starting to sound like the menu at the local taco shop. Most if not all of the DUI arrests are illegal aliens and about 74% of othewr related crimes are Hispanics, Sorry if that sounds cruel but it’s true. On January 28, 2009, the Las Vegas Now did a story about drunk driving in the Hispanic community exploding. MADD did a study a few years back saying the exact thing, Police agencies across the nation fail to keep such records in fear of being sued by the ACLU for “racial profiling” but let’s face it, we live next to a thrid world country with time honored traditions like failing to assimilate, ignoring laws, driving drunk and now we have to deal with the problems Mexico exports and we import by offering them jobs, benefits and free education and social services. For twenty years now I been a strong advocate of immigration control, arrests, deportations and securing our border by any means possible but today, we have between 11 to 20 million ticking time bombs waiting to go off and nobody in either administrations past or present besides legalizing lawlessness. I could print in this paper the last six months list of innocent Americans maimed or killed by drunk illegal alien drivers, the list would take a full page. CHECKPOINTS NOW!
They come here to do the work that Americans refuse to do.
Where is Sheriff Joe Arpaio when you need him.
We want to thank all the persons who have called to check on our driver and passenger that were injured in this tragic accident. It shouldn’t have happened and could have been easily prevented. Why does a restaurant owner who ran for Bonsall honorary mayor go around drinking and driving? I guess that is why they are no longer "coming soon" to Baxter’s old location. What a shame. It is ironic, however, that a person who was drinking and driving and could have called a taxi instead, ended up head-on with a taxi. Again, thank you all for your concern. We are very thankful that things didn’t turn out worse than they did. Our taxi was totalled, but at least the driver and passenger are alive.
ugggh so sick of reading over and over how mexicans are to blame for everything in Fallbrook. If it was a legal resident, I’m sure some of you would find something racist to say either way. It’s a tragic story no matter who was driving. NO one should be driving under the influence.
To Terri: Just having one taxi and driver out of the loop hurts all the people who use your services since the FAST busses were cancelled. I hope your insurance rates don’t incease because someone wanted to violate federal law. I know most of your drivers, good people and I hope the driver injured makes a speedy recovery. Too bad your most likely going to be sued over the incident and waste good time and money.
Estevan: Right on! I was thinking of moving out of the "granola state" and moving to Miracopa County So I can feel safe knowing Arpaio is on the job unlike the Fossil we have running our sheriffs department. Leroy Baca LASO would also be a good choice, both enforce the law.
I just received a copy of the CHP Traffic Collision Report which states the driver of the Da Giorgio catering truck involved in the collision was traveling approx 45-50 mph down Fallbrook St, not 35 mph, which would probably explain the amount of damage to both vehicles, considering the fact that John had slowed down significantly before he was about to be hit. It also states that the driver had no current license, no insurance. So, not only would some sort of checkpoint prevented this from happening, maybe even more law enforcement for our area is needed.
Eva: Let’s recap. No license, no insurance drunk and illegally here, working illegally. I can count at least 3 felonies here. Oh I get it, the old "just coming here for a better life song and dance". You have problems with people blaming Mexicans, revamp your culture. Never get a second chance to make a first impression. it’s not barrio in Mexico Eva, but Fallbrook, U.S.A.
It wasn’t a taco truck just because he’s mexican doesn’t mean it was a taco truck. When they did the story about DUI they count the other races like cuban, puerto ricans, etc. And, a barrio in Mexico and a barrio here are pretty much the Same thing
Wow..just reading the comments..be it fact/ fiction/ or opinion one learns more than reading or listening to the news!! Thanks for printing insights and info that we dont get!! Totally apalled that the driver was inunsured..and come on!!! WHEN DID SOMEONE REDEFINE LEGAL???I am a small business owner and the rates I pay for insuring safety to everyone is terribly high..but its the LAW!!! I see ads in the VN that claim someone is"licensed"when no licenses are required for that particular business…everyones got a scam and apparently this business owner felt he was better than the rest of us by NOT hiring those with LEGAL paperwork..everyone working here has to have LEGAL paperwork..I cannot hire someone from the Phillipines with out LEGAL paperwork.So those who have tender skins about whites being racists..just read facts..And for the business owner its a hard tough lesson that youve hopefully learned..unfortunately the money you tried to save by hiring "cheap"labor totally backfired. We tried your restaurant over the holidays and were totally pleased with it! You will end up paying alot more that your driver ever will. Checkpoints??you betcha!!
just wondering- Yes, we have a lot of paperwork we have to keep current, and our drivers have to go thru a lot just to get a taxi license- they get fingerprinted, a background check, and random drug screening. Not just anyone can be a taxi driver, but I guess anyone can drive a catering truck.
I thought the driver of the Da Giorgio catering truck WAS THE OWNER of the restaurant?!! Not JUST a driver. Am I wrong?
HEY RAY,
DON’T FORGET THE ICE HOLD ON THIS DRUNK ILLEGAL..AND MIKE YOU ARE RIGHT NOT A TACO TRUCK, IT WAS A DA GIORGIO’S TRUCK. DRIVEN BY A WORKER OR OWNER. EVERYONE KNOWS IF YOU SELL A COMPANY CAR, THE FIRST THING YOU DO IS TAKE THE LETTERING OFF. I MUST ADD I ‘AM IN THE TAXI ALL THE TIME!!! THE DRIVERS ARE THE BEST PEOPLE YOU WILL EVER MEET. THE OWNERS I AM TOLD BY THE DRIVERS ARE GREAT PEOPLE TO WORK FOR.
ILLEGAL OR NOT, PEOPLE WAKE UP IF YOUR GOING TO DRINK TAKE A TAXI!!!! IT COULD SAVE A LIFE
I conducted a non-scientific opinion poll over the weekend from residents and business owners, 99% were in favor of DUI and license checkpoints. It’s time we call the SDSO and our County "ward boss" Supervisor and DEMAND we get our fair share of law enforcement. Chula Vista just this weekend conducted a DUI checkpoint and they arrested more drivers and impounded more vehicles for violations unrelated to DUI. That should tell people that there is a BIG problem, especially our law enforcement officers. Accidents are just that but negligence is another and our law enforcement is negligent, let’s hope someone does not have to die because of their inactions.
Moreno Valley checkpoint impounds 69 vehicles for NON-DUI offenses, only arrests 6 for DUI. It’s in the Press Enterprise today. Folks, time to get active and DEMAND these checkpoints.
to eva:
"ugggh so sick of reading over and over how mexicans are to blame for everything in Fallbrook."
Well, heavens, if it walks like a duck etc. well yes, they are to blame if they’re committing the crime. What’s the matter with you?
To remember all the innocent Americans who suffer from illegal alien crime.
http://www.victimsofillegalaliens.com
Anyone catch the news today? Another accident in the East County involving illegal aliens. This time nobody but the aliens were hurt. Remember the beautiful young girl killed in Ramona by a drunk illegal alien driving a company truck last year? In our media, we never hear these stories especially on XKNSD.
to Ray: if we had not asked the paper why there was no story, it probably still would not be news.
Another little factoid. A friend called the SDSO Captain Curran who finally returned his call. Checkpoints a "no go" because the SDSO does not enforce traffic. In my opinion, they don’t do much of anything in Fallbrook. But I have noticed one thing, there are suppose to be four officers on duty per shift but the SDSO is filling their shortages with what I call "granny cops", the CHP is doing the same. This gives the false impression that we have more officers than we actually have, deceptive practices. I question if we really have the four officers we are suppose to have on duty per shift.
How come this guy basically gets off scott free??? We lost a vehicle, the passenger still has medical bills, and the offender is running around remodeling his house?? Buying vehicles?? He was ordered to pay restitution as part of his probation and hasn’t paid a dime. Why is he still out and not back in jail? I just don’t get it.
After all of this and now the taxi is out of business. When we owned it we survived many claims, many car mishaps, many drivers moving or retiring. We worked our business. We didn’t sit back and expect things to happen on their own. Why do people think they can blame others for their own mistakes….