Vets hit the road to raise money

Gunner Vaineharrison of the Poway VFW prepares for a ride in the “Sound of Freedom Poker Run” fundraiser which also included lunch, a raffle, silent auction and live band, Mystic Reign.
Motorcyclists begin their 80-mile journey in the Fallbrook VFW “Sound of Freedom Poker Run” fundraiser, Aug. 20.
Riders check their maps and prepare for the 80-mile poke run hosted by the Fallbrook VFW, Aug. 20.
Leisa Tilley-Grajek of K9 Guardians visits the VFW with service-dog-in-training Cooper before the start of the “Sound of Freedom Poker Run”. K9 Guardians trains service dogs for veterans with military service related disabilities.
Motorcycles are seen in front of the Fallbrook VFW before the 80-mile poker run with stops in San Marcos, Temecula and Rainbow.
Military veterans and motorcyclists stand at attention for the playing of the Star Spangled Banner before the beginning of the 80-mile poker run. All the proceeds from the event benefit the Fallbrook VFW.
Joel Daniel (the MarineSandpiper) plays the Star-Spangled Banner before the start of the “Sound of Freedom Poker Run” fundraiser hosted by Fallbrook VFW Post 1924.
Pastor Ryan King of New Song Church provides a prayer and blessing of the bikes before the start of the “Sound of Freedom Poker Run” fundraiser.
