Don P. Luck, 88, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2017, leaving everyone who knew him feeling simultaneously broken-hearted yet so “Lucky” to have known him. To know Don was to love him, and we were amazed by his high energy.

Don was born on July 16, 1928, in Los Angeles, to William and Margaret Luck. He graduated from LA High, went to LA City College, and began working in retail at the Broadway department store. While working at the Broadway, Don began dating and then married fellow employee Marilyn Swinney of South Gate, Calif. Their beautiful and long married life began on November 4, 1950.

Don served five years in the Army, attaining the rank of sergeant. He started in business as a salesman for the Keds shoe division of Uniroyal Tire Company. Like many men of his generation, he was loyal to his employer for his entire career. Don’s family was more important than seeking advancement with Keds, so he only accepted promotions that would not disrupt his family.

Despite turning down many opportunities during his 40 year career, he was a regional sales manager, product manager, and director of national accounts for Keds, retiring from Stride Rite in 1993.

Don and Marilyn were blessed to live in a variety of interesting places, making friends with neighbors and at their various Episcopal churches all along the way: Southern California, Northern California, and New England, including St. John’s in Fallbrook.

They moved to Las Vegas in 2003 and he continued volunteering with SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives), as well as speaking to students in the Clark County Schools.

Don is survived by daughter Melinda MacFarland and Scott MacFarland of Austin, Texas; son John Luck and Terry Luck of Corona, Calif.; daughter Margie Luck and Rebecca Stephens of Orleans, Mass.; sister Patty Luck of Irvine, Calif.; grandchildren Michael Luck, Kristen Goodrich, Chase MacFarland, and Sergeant Hunter MacFarland; niece Kathy Stromberg and Dan Stromberg; nephew Ron Newcomb and Joan Newcomb, and nieces Meaghan and Sierra Swinney; brother-in-law Steve Swinney and Rachelle Ledbetter; great-grandchildren Hale MacFarland and Hudson Goodrich; and his constant companion of the past five years, Francine Feinstein.

Don’s memorial service is at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2017, at Grace in the Desert Episcopal Church, 2004 Spring Gate Lane, Las Vegas.