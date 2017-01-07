Agnes Jean Smith of Fallbrook, Calif., went home to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on Monday morning December 26, 2016.

Jean or Jeannie, as she was known to her many friends and to all of the family, was born on April 18, 1926 in Newman, Ill. of Fred and Leonora Prosser. She was the second of three children.

After graduation from high school in Villa Grove, Ill., she continued helping her parents by working on the family farm. She eventually started a career in accounting.

On March 28, 1948, Jean married Glenn E. Smith of Tuscola, Ill. On April 24, 1950, her first child was born, a daughter, Glenna Jean Smith, then around two years later on March 7, 1952, a son, Larry Allen Smith.

In June 1966, Jean and family moved to Fallbrook, where she continued to be a homemaker and worked for the local Western Auto Store and then at Fallbrook Hospital. She retired from working outside of her home in the late 1970’s.

After a two year stay with her husband at Naval Station Adek in the Aleutian Islands, Glenn and Jean came home to Fallbrook and she became a tireless caregiver to family members who needed help in times of serious illness.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Leonora of Tuscola, Ill.; sister Evelyn Jones, also of Tuscola; brother Raymond Prosser of Shelbyville, Ill., and her husband Glenn and daughter Glenna Jean Johnson of Fallbrook.

She is survived by her son, Larry Smith of Fallbrook; grandson Drew Glenn-Martin Johnson of Apache Junction, Ariz., and son-in-law Robert C. Johnson of Arizona City, Ariz.

Services will be held at Berry-Bell and Hall Mortuary on Friday and Saturday, January 6 and 7, 2017. Viewing will be Friday the 6th from 4 to 8 p.m. On Saturday the 7th at 10 a.m., a short service will be held at the mortuary’s chapel followed by burial at the Masonic Cemetery in Fallbrook. Afterwards a reception will be held at Calvary Chapel of Fallbrook.

Jean had a deep love for her family and for her friends. She had a love for God that is now complete up in heaven. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.