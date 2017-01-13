Allen G. Mobley died December 26, 2016 after six-and-a-half years in a nursing home following brain tumor surgery in 2010. Allen was born October 1, 1951, in Lynwood, Calif. to Aaron and Nell Mobley.

He graduated from Lynwood High and Compton College. He was a painting contractor until his illness. He is survived by his wife Rena, mother Nell Heard, nephew Jason Mobley, niece Dawnyel Smith, and her children Chloe Rose and Trinton Smith, and many cousins.

The family wants to thank former pastor Rev. Tim Zemanek, and current pastor Rev. Steve Slator, the congregation of the Living Waters Christian Fellowship, and the ladies of the Fallbrook Women’s Connection for their many prayers and help during Allen’s illness.

Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.