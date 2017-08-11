Andrew Philip Gregg, 33, died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday August 3, 2017 in Vista, Calif. He was born in Oceanside on December 31, 1983. Andrew had a zest for life and loved being with family and friends – he will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his mother, Kitty Liermann; his seven siblings, James, Matthew, David, and Stacey Gregg, Michael Prendergast, Melissa Ledri, and Daniel Hewlett; and his nine nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at Berry-Bell & Hall Mortuary in Fallbrook, Calif. on Saturday, August 19 at 10:30 a.m. Donations for funeral expenses would be greatly appreciated. Please contact Kitty at (442) 444-8299 to make arrangements.