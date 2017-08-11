Andrew Philip Gregg

Andrew Philip Gregg, 33, died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday August 3, 2017 in Vista, Calif. He was born in Oceanside on December 31, 1983. Andrew had a zest for life and loved being with family and friends – he will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his mother, Kitty Liermann; his seven siblings, James, Matthew, David, and Stacey Gregg, Michael Prendergast, Melissa Ledri, and Daniel Hewlett; and his nine nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at Berry-Bell & Hall Mortuary in Fallbrook, Calif. on Saturday, August 19 at 10:30 a.m. Donations for funeral expenses would be greatly appreciated. Please contact Kitty at (442) 444-8299 to make arrangements.

