Arthur Paul McCracken, 92, passed away peacefully at home in Lake Forest on January 12.

Paul was an engineer with the Pasadena Fire Department for 24 years. He lovingly served Jesus Christ in church ministries, by supporting charities, working for peace and justice, and helping others. He enjoyed traveling, reading and telling jokes, and was a gentle, caring man of honesty and integrity.

Paul was preceded in death by his first wife Catherine of 39 years, and is survived by his second wife Cay of 23 years; daughter and son-in-law Kathy and Jim Varnam of Bishop, Calif.; and many other family members and friends who will greatly miss him.

A celebration of his life will be held March 11 at 11 a.m. at Fallbrook United Methodist Church, 1844 Winterhaven Rd., Fallbrook.