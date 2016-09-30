Barbara Thurber, age 79, passed away Friday, Sept. 16, 2016 at home in Fallbrook. She graduated Fallbrook High School, was a volunteer Fire Dept. Dispatcher, pilot, flight and ground school instructor at Fallbrook Airpark for many years.

She is survived by her two daughters, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A casual memorial will be held at Fallbrook Airpark, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to UCLA Brain Research Institute.