It is with great sadness that the family of Margaret Sacks of Fallbrook announce the peaceful passing of her sister-in-law, Betty Ritchie, in Barrie, Ontario, Canada, on Friday, December 30.

Betty was born in Dartmouth, South Devon, England, on March 6, 1926. She married Canadian leading seaman Thomas Stewart Ritchie (deceased 2012), and became one of the many war brides who traveled on the Aquitania in March, 1946.

She was welcomed in Winnipeg by in-laws, Janet and Daniel Ritchie, and their children Walter and Denise Ritchie; Margaret and Dan Sacks; and Alex and Del Ritchie.

Betty and Tom had three children, Brian (deceased 2003) and Wendy; Bob and Linda Ritchie; Susan and Frank (deceased 2016) Romanelli, along with five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.