Bill Nagle died February 11, 2017. There will be a Memorial Service to celebrate a life well lived on Saturday, February 18, 2 p.m., 4849 Dulin Rd., Fallbrook. Guests are asked to contribute to a potluck meal. Bill Nagle added by Newsroom on February 15, 2017 View all posts by Newsroom → One Response to "Bill Nagle" Julie mccarthy February 18, 2017 at 10:27 am Bill was a wonderful, kind, strong man. I feel very lucky to have been able to be a part of Bill and his wife, Dee, lives these past few years. You are missed very much and will always be remembered. Love you Bill….Julie n Taryn Reply
