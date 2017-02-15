Bill Nagle

By on 1 Comment

02-16-17-obit-Nagle-cpBill Nagle died February 11, 2017. There will be a Memorial Service to celebrate a life well lived on Saturday, February 18, 2 p.m., 4849 Dulin Rd., Fallbrook. Guests are asked to contribute to a potluck meal.

One Response to "Bill Nagle"

  Julie mccarthy   February 18, 2017 at 10:27 am

    Bill was a wonderful, kind, strong man. I feel very lucky to have been able to be a part of Bill and his wife, Dee, lives these past few years. You are missed very much and will always be remembered. Love you Bill….Julie n Taryn

