A celebration of life is planned for Thomas Lee Wideman who passed away May 29, 2017 in Aguanga, Calif. at 68 years old. The service will be held July 22, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Fallbrook.

Tom was born in Neenah, Wis. on November 29, 1948 to Robert and Tharma (Meyer) Wideman. He only spent a few years in Wisconsin before his father moved the family to Fallbrook. After high school, Tom enlisted in the Navy and was a part of the Submarine Service.

Carpentry became his occupation and he worked in heavy construction along with his father. Tom enjoyed baseball, fishing, motorcycles and especially family. He coached baseball and was active in Fallbrook Youth Baseball. Tom will also be remembered for his creative talents. Whatever project he undertook he would find a way to make it unique.

Tom is survived by his daughter, Lauren Wideman; son, James (Valerie) Wideman; sisters, Sue Parker and Tina (Sonny) Vogt; brother, Carl (Cheryl) Wideman. He also leaves behind a granddaughter, Kailyn, and his nieces and nephews. Tom was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Andi.