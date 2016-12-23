Dale Costa, 79, passed away peacefully on December 19, surrounded by loved ones. Dale’s passions were all centered around his family. He was beloved by all as a wonderful gentleman, husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and friend. Dale’s family rejoices knowing that he has been welcomed into the kingdom of Heaven.

Dale was born in Compton, Calif. on February 18, 1937 as the eldest son of Theodore and Carmen Costa. He attended and graduated from Lynwood High School, Compton College, and California State University Long Beach. Dale served in the U.S. Army in Texas.

In 1973, he married Patti Curtis and loved her son, Rusty Shepard, as his own. Together, Dale and Patti enjoyed 43 years of marriage as soul mates. Their son, Danny, was born in 1975. Their daughter, Robin, was born in 1977. Dale was a retired employee of Sony Corporation of America. After retirement, he enjoyed working in Patti’s classroom at Bonsall Elementary School, taking care of his grandchildren, and visiting with his large family.

He is survived by his wife Patti Costa; son Rusty Shepard; son Danny Costa and his wife Kassie; daughter Robin Hinderliter and her husband Kurtis; brothers Larry Costa and David Drew; nephew and niece Reno and Jean Barry; and grandchildren Jack, Grace, Aiden, Lily, Abigail, Simeon, Anna, and Elizabeth.

A memorial service will be held at Berry-Bell and Hall Mortuary on Friday, December 23 at 1 p.m., followed by graveside interment at Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations for the starting of the annual Dale Costa Memorial Scholarship at Bonsall High School. Donations can be mailed directly to the school, which is located at 7350 West Lilac Road, Bonsall CA 92003.