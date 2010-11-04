Damon Anthony Salvatore was born on Sept.18, 1967, in New Rochelle, NY. The inner pain he bore so bravely, and hid so well, ended on Oct.10, 2010, in Montgomery, Ala.
He leaves behind his mother and dad, Georgiana and Bob Silvestro of Fallbrook; maternal grandmother Ruth Zucaro of Fallbrook; sister Alexandra Bouton of Fallbrook and her son William; sister Maile Traner and husband Nik of Rainbow, their son Skye and Skye’s new sister not yet born; brother John Horan, Escondido; and his adored daughter Jenna Salvatore and her mother Jennifer Robbins of Poway.
He was preceded in death by his father Andre Salvatore, and survived by his stepmother Nina Salvatore of Vermont.
He also leaves behind his wonderful family at White River Toyota in Vermont, especially Paul Battaini, without whose help we would have been lost; and the new friends he had made, and co-workers at Toyota of Poway.
Any room he was in was warmer for his presence; his sense of humor, fun and innate sweetness of temper made friends of everyone who met him. His friend Paul said he had “the magic dust;” you felt good to be with him, and he always made you feel good about yourself.
Our hearts are broken; there are no words of comfort that ease the pain, only some lines from John Masefield’s “A Creed”:
A Creed
I hold that when a person dies
His soul returns again to earth;
Arrayed in some new flesh-disguise
Another mother gives him birth.
With sturdier limbs and brighter brain
The old soul takes the road again.
And as I wander on the roads
I shall be helped and healed and blessed;
Dear words shall cheer and be as goads
To urge to heights before unguessed.
My road shall be the road I made;
All that I gave shall be repaid.
So shall I fight, so shall I tread,
In this long war beneath the stars;
So shall a glory wreathe my head,
So shall I faint and show the scars,
Until this case, this clogging mould,
Be smithied all to kingly gold.
We loved him well, he is free; we will be together again in God’s kingdom.
You are so sadly missed Damone but I know u r free of the pain that consumed you now that you are with God. I helped you as best I could through your struggles and was so proud of you when you were doing well. I don’t know what happened and why you stopped reaching out for help but I understand your pain as you know, I just wish you could have got past it. You had so much to offer & you were a wonderful friend & father & I will always miss u & the special bond we had, you were the brother I never had. Love & miss you! Donna
Damon – you were like the brother i never had – if i could have changed this i would have – you are one in a million and irreplacable , my oldest friend . The world is not the same without you , especially mine. I always admired you and because of you started playing electric guitars , remember Hendrix at Woodstock on reel to reel ?
Happy Birthday Damon –
I miss you bro – I always wish I could call you because you’re the best and no matter how down on myself I was , you’d pull me out of it and never judged. Can’t believe we’re 50 years old . September 18th was also the day that Hendrix passed away and that’s part of the reason I could remember your birthday every year and it was fine because you were alive , now it’s different
Peace my friend I’ll see you someday