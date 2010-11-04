Damon Anthony Salvatore was born on Sept.18, 1967, in New Rochelle, NY. The inner pain he bore so bravely, and hid so well, ended on Oct.10, 2010, in Montgomery, Ala.

He leaves behind his mother and dad, Georgiana and Bob Silvestro of Fallbrook; maternal grandmother Ruth Zucaro of Fallbrook; sister Alexandra Bouton of Fallbrook and her son William; sister Maile Traner and husband Nik of Rainbow, their son Skye and Skye’s new sister not yet born; brother John Horan, Escondido; and his adored daughter Jenna Salvatore and her mother Jennifer Robbins of Poway.

He was preceded in death by his father Andre Salvatore, and survived by his stepmother Nina Salvatore of Vermont.

He also leaves behind his wonderful family at White River Toyota in Vermont, especially Paul Battaini, without whose help we would have been lost; and the new friends he had made, and co-workers at Toyota of Poway.

Any room he was in was warmer for his presence; his sense of humor, fun and innate sweetness of temper made friends of everyone who met him. His friend Paul said he had “the magic dust;” you felt good to be with him, and he always made you feel good about yourself.

Our hearts are broken; there are no words of comfort that ease the pain, only some lines from John Masefield’s “A Creed”:

A Creed

I hold that when a person dies

His soul returns again to earth;

Arrayed in some new flesh-disguise

Another mother gives him birth.

With sturdier limbs and brighter brain

The old soul takes the road again.

And as I wander on the roads

I shall be helped and healed and blessed;

Dear words shall cheer and be as goads

To urge to heights before unguessed.

My road shall be the road I made;

All that I gave shall be repaid.

So shall I fight, so shall I tread,

In this long war beneath the stars;

So shall a glory wreathe my head,

So shall I faint and show the scars,

Until this case, this clogging mould,

Be smithied all to kingly gold.

We loved him well, he is free; we will be together again in God’s kingdom.