







Daniel Webster Stagg IV passed away quietly, on January 18, 2017. He was surrounded by most of his seven children, in his own home, and under the care of Mission Hospice and the “Team Sylvia” excellent caregivers. Daniel had been diagnosed with a brain tumor only two days previously, so this was a shock to us all.

Daniel was born January 6, 1925 in Los Angeles, to Barbara Rose (Koerner) and Daniel Webster Stagg III. Daniel was the fourth generation of Daniel Webster Stagg’s. The first was born in 1842, and was a Grand Army Officer who resided in New Jersey. He also invented the insulation for bare wire. The next Daniel was a streetcar conductor in LA. The third Daniel, his father, was a fireman, as was his son. Dad was quite proud of his lineage of hardworking Daniel’s.

Dad started working when he was in junior high school, often holding more than one job, including taxi driver, lemon picker, body repair sander, and driving heavy equipment.

During World War II he worked at Douglas and American Airlines aircraft factories, producing plane components for 65 cents an hour. Due to health issues he was ineligible to join the service, although his only brother, Robert Stagg, served, including being at the Battle of the Bulge.

Daniel was 19 years old when he began his lifelong career as a fireman, his first position being under the captainship of his own father on the LA fairgrounds, which at the time was converted to an ordnance base for housing World War II prisoners.

From there he worked at Edwards Air Force Base (then called “Muroc”), cycling through each of the three base fire stations. The firemen there responded to frequent fires and accidents resulting from the brave yet dangerous experimental plane flights. He remembers meeting Chuck Yeager there, who was the first man to break the sound barrier in a Bell XL. From there he worked for Pomona Fire Department as an engineer, eventually rising to the position of Captain. He retired in March of 1977, but continued to work in various other jobs, such as school bus driver for Fallbrook School District, a Head Start driver and servicing fire extinguishers.

Daniel was a devoted and loving father and husband. He survived his wife, Margaret Elizabeth (“Peggy”), who succumbed to lung cancer in 2002, after a rich and loving 51 years of marriage. Daniel is survived by his seven children: Mary Candace Dickinson, Andrea Jane Tomlinson, Alicia Marie Corson, Daniel Johnathan Stagg, John Skyler Stagg, Margaret Paige Siegel, David Kent Stagg; 12 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Daniel was greatly beloved by all his kids, working multiple jobs at a time to support his large family. He had a quick and quirky wit, strong patriotic beliefs, and was kind and loving to all his family.

When he retired from the Pomona Fire Department, it became obvious he was greatly respected and liked by countless peers, as demonstrated by the huge turn-out. Even at age 92 his loving encouragement was an essential part of our lives, leaving us with great emptiness. We pray he now occupies a well-deserved place beside his Peggy in heaven.

Services will be held at Berry-Bell & Hall Mortuary Chapel on Tuesday, January 24, 2017from 4 to 8 p.m. for visitation, and Wednesday, January 25 at 11 a.m. for service. Following at 12 noon is the burial at Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery. He will rest beside his wife. Friends and family are welcome to attend. Dad’s last request was for prayers in lieu of flowers.