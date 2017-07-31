Former Fallbrook resident David F. Sheard died on July 19, 2017 at the age of 88 in Vista, Calif.

Dave is survived by two daughters, Marcie Sheard and Judy Sheard. His wife preceded him in death in 2004 and his youngest daughter in 2011. He had two grandchildren, Kyle Rapp and Emily Brown. His sister, Dorris Wall, lives in Escondido and was always close to him. His best friend of many years, Marion Asbury, lived across the hall from him at Rancho Vista.

A Celebration of Life and Happy Hour will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Rancho Vista Retirement Community, 760 E. Bobier Dr., Vista, CA 92084.

The family has established a memorial fund to provide much-needed school supplies to the students and teachers at Alvin Dunn Elementary School in San Marcos, Calif. For contributions, please send a check made out to “David Sheard Memorial Fund” to Judy Sheard, 10661 Eglantine Ct., San Diego, CA 92131.