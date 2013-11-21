David Guy Drenning Jr., 53, of Fallbrook, passed away on November 7, 2013. He was born July 19, 1960 in Long Beach, Calif.
He played football for and graduated from Fallbrook High School. David was in the United States Navy onboard nuclear submarines. He had a love of fishing, hunting, archery, football, NASCAR, and Formula 1 racing. David was loved and respected by many, and he will be greatly missed.
David is survived by his mother, Renetta Drenning; sister, Diana Nolan; brother, Daniel Drenning; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 23 at Berry-Bell & Hall Mortuary in Fallbrook, Calif.
I could not imagine burying one of my children. I am so sorry!
DAVID! Ah man … I been looking for you brother! To the Drenning Family, I’m so sorry. I’m sorry I lost contact, I’m sorry I was not there.
David : ) … my favorite time with you of all time. When we got together of all places, when we just happened to be in port at the same time in the Philippines and we got together for a smoke and a six pack! Stiff Marine salute to the tougher, “SubMariners” 😉 I’ll see you on the other side my friend! Love you man …
May the Blessings Be! 💙
CRAiG ROSSeR