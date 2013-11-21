David Guy Drenning Jr., 53, of Fallbrook, passed away on November 7, 2013. He was born July 19, 1960 in Long Beach, Calif.

He played football for and graduated from Fallbrook High School. David was in the United States Navy onboard nuclear submarines. He had a love of fishing, hunting, archery, football, NASCAR, and Formula 1 racing. David was loved and respected by many, and he will be greatly missed.

David is survived by his mother, Renetta Drenning; sister, Diana Nolan; brother, Daniel Drenning; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 23 at Berry-Bell & Hall Mortuary in Fallbrook, Calif.