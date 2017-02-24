David Wallace Ransberger was born in Cleveland, Ohio on October 6, 1931 at the age of 85. He passed away on February 14, 2017 surrounded by his wife and daughters.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years Dotty; his three daughters, Patty Trapp, Rene Pasco and Kristy Berain (Art) and his five grandchildren, Ryan, Malinda, Anthony, Austin and Aaron.
David proudly served his country for 23 years in the USMC. During his time in the military he shot competitively on the USMC Rifle and Pistol team and discovered a passion for firearms. After retiring from the Marine Corps he opened Cal Custom Guns in Fallbrook, Calif. in 1971 which he has owned and operated for 46 years.
The family invites you to join them to celebrate his life. Services will be held at Miramar National Cemetery March 2, 2017 at 1 p.m.
I am so so sorry to hear of David’s passing, may he R.I.P., love and prayers to you Dotty, and Family..🙏🏻🙏🏻
What a loss for Fallbrook. I used to frequent David’s store downtown. He was a wonderful guy – a bit gruff when you first met him but once you got to know him he was the nicest guy around. He freely offered his wealth of knowledge to anyone who would pay attention. I will miss him and his expertise. He proudly served his country and his community.
My condolences to his family.