David Wallace Ransberger was born in Cleveland, Ohio on October 6, 1931 at the age of 85. He passed away on February 14, 2017 surrounded by his wife and daughters.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years Dotty; his three daughters, Patty Trapp, Rene Pasco and Kristy Berain (Art) and his five grandchildren, Ryan, Malinda, Anthony, Austin and Aaron.

David proudly served his country for 23 years in the USMC. During his time in the military he shot competitively on the USMC Rifle and Pistol team and discovered a passion for firearms. After retiring from the Marine Corps he opened Cal Custom Guns in Fallbrook, Calif. in 1971 which he has owned and operated for 46 years.

The family invites you to join them to celebrate his life. Services will be held at Miramar National Cemetery March 2, 2017 at 1 p.m.