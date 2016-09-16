Donald Corcoran, 90, passed away September 6 following complications from surgery. He was born January 13, 1926, in Fargo, ND, the fifth of 10 children to Alphonsus and Hazel Corcoran.

Don grew up in Fargo, then at the age of 18 joined the Army Air Corps to fight in WWII. He served as a nose gunner on B24 Liberators and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for actions while fighting in the European Theater.

After the war, Don earned his BA in English and PE at Moorehead State and played college sports for Moorehead teams. After college, he played semi-pro and professional baseball, playing in the Chicago Cubs farm system.

In 1951, he married Audrey Hylden, and together they created a family of nine children, 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. A loving husband and father, he was a deeply loved and amazing role model for his whole family.

Don taught high school English for 38 years, 24 of which were spent at Fallbrook Union High School. He also coached baseball and football for many of those years.

Don and Audrey lived the past 52 years in Fallbrook. He was a man well loved by many, with the ability to find the best in everyone. His wit and wisdom were deeply appreciated aspects of his personality.

Don loved his family, spirituality, reading great literature, poetry and sports. He loved flying his airplane and passed that love on to many of his children. Most of all, Don loved searching for answers to where we go after this life. He believed, as Deepak Chopra says, “Letting go is the path to everything”. He will be greatly missed.