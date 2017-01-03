



Donna Jean Woosley was born December 18, 1928 in Las Vegas Nevada, to wonderful parents. From the beginning, Donna’s life was all about family. Donna and her sister Norma enjoyed a good childhood (considering the depression) and wanted for little.

In the late 1940s Donna and her family moved to Southgate, Calif. where Donna graduated high school, and lived until she married the love of her life, Tom Woosley, on June 19, 1948.

She and Tom would enjoy an adventurous and loving marriage until he passed away in 1987. Donna and Tom first lived in La Puente (in a house Tom built with his $7,500 GI loan), where their first child, Tina, was born and later Downey, where they completed their family with Jim and Eric. Donna loved being a mom and caring for the family.

During this time the family would often hit the road in their (small) travel trailer – navigating every western state and Canada – much to the chagrin of the older children. Donna loved the travel; particularly sightseeing and fishing with her family. Donna could often be seen holding a fishing rod in freezing cold weather at some (very) rural lake that Tom wanted to visit or hiking up some “rocks” in one national park or another.

As Tom’s business flourished, Tom and Donna moved their family to Fallbrook to enjoy the country life they longed for and developed a lifelong passion for Arabian horses. Their first home was on Gird Road, where they built their dream home complete with a stream and horse corrals for their newly acquired horses.

Not long after, their dream outgrew their small ranch and they moved to De Luz, where they resided until Tom passed. Donna relished living on their 40-acre ranch, aptly named Rancho Robledo, where they bred and raised the Arabian horses Tom and Donna loved. Donna and Tom were very involved in the Arabian horse community, traveling to breeding farms throughout the state and horse shows throughout the country.

Donna always maintained a large vegetable garden, and while not a particularly good cook, she always insisted the family sit down together for the hearty dinner she prepared. Despite growing up a “city” girl, Donna acclimated herself to living in the country, including not leaving the ranch when it rained (the bridges flooded), when a fire started at Camp Pendleton (one year a fire engulfed the ranch), or when the hay needed to be baled (she drove the tractor).

While not attending college herself, education was very important to Donna, who insisted that her children attend college and encouraged all her eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren to do the same.

Donna’s favorite saying (usually in times of difficulty) was “life is a journey.” Donna’s life certainly was, and her journey in this world ended peacefully on December 22, 2016. However, a woman of strong faith, Donna believed her journey was just beginning, reunited with those she loved that had passed before.

Donna Woosley’s loss is felt by all that knew her, especially her grandchildren Sharron, Scott, Sheryl, Sarah, Melissa, Meghan, Ashley and Alison as well as her great-grandchildren, Thomas, Josie, Millie, Emily, Conner, Paige, Shawn, Dylan, Faith, Mikayla and Angelica, whom she loved dearly and dearly loved her.

A Memorial Service will be held on January 7, 2017, at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 S. Stage Coach Lane, Fallbrook, CA 92028.